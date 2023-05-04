Lincoln County Animal Shelter Manager Sara Wynveen spoke during a media briefing Wednesday afternoon about plans to build a new animal shelter on two acres of land in Waldport. “We are very excited to be able to get back to providing the excellent level of service that our community came to expect from their Lincoln County Animal Shelter,” she said. (Photo by Steve Card)
After a lengthy process to identify a site for a new Lincoln County Animal Shelter, it was announced on Wednesday, May 3, that the facility will be constructed in Waldport.
That announcement was made during a media briefing at the county courthouse. Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers, whose department oversees the operation of the animal shelter, provided a bit of background on the project.
“In 2019, our previous animal shelter building was condemned, and our shelter moved into a temporary facility,” he said. That site, located on the east side of Northeast Harney Street next to the Lincoln County Commons (fairgrounds) in Newport, was deemed an unsuitable location for rebuilding the shelter, and a search began for other property.
An Animal Shelter Development Team was formed, consisting of representatives from a variety of county offices, animal shelter volunteers, the Oregon Coast Humane Society, Friends of Lincoln County Animals (FOLCAS) and others. This team met weekly in its efforts to find a suitable location for the animal shelter.
“The development team reviewed 20 sites around Lincoln County to find the best possible fit,” Landers said, “including sites in Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo, South Beach and Waldport.” He said some criteria considered when selecting the final shelter location included access to internet, phone, water and sewer, being out of the tsunami inundation zone, meeting zoning requirements and some prices considerations.
County Commission Chair Kaety Jacobson said during Wednesday’s briefing, “Earlier today we finalized the process for purchasing property on Southwest Dahl Avenue in Waldport for $175,000 for the new animal shelter facility. With this finalization, we will be withdrawing our application for the previously identified Newport location on airport property.”
The Newport location she was referring to was at the Newport Municipal Airport, a site that drew considerable opposition because the animals — and shelter staff — would constantly be subjected to the noise of nearby aircraft.
The Waldport property consists of two acres being acquired from the Dahl family, owners of Dahl Disposal. Jacobson said, “After community feedback, evaluations and rigorous examinations, this team determined that the Waldport site is the best fit for the new animal shelter location. One of the benefits for the new site is having the space to expand if needs continue to grow. This site is located in the industrial area and has flat land to help kick start the development of the facility.”
County Administrator Tim Johnson said he estimates the entire project will cost around $6 million, and those funds have already been identified. “The county has, during a period of time with COVID, taken advantage of the low, low interest rates that were heavily discounted for governmental agencies,” he said. “So we have a low-interest loan at $4 million. We are using additionally another $1 million that has been approved by the board of commissioners for infrastructure, which is allowed under the American Rescue Plan local recovery fund program … and then we have set aside another $1 million for a total of about $6 million for this.”
The expectation is that construction will begin sometime this fall and be completed by the summer or fall of next year.
(Editor’s note: Because the media briefing for the animal shelter project was held after the deadline for the May 5 edition of the News-Times, the decision was made to post this article online first, rather than waiting for the next print edition. However, the May 12 edition of the News-Times will contain more in-depth information about the shelter plans than what is included here.)
