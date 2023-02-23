top story breaking Newport Seafood and Wine Festival inclement weather schedule modification Feb 23, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (Photo by Casey Felton) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of Newport released the following notice Thursday morning.Due to extreme weather conditions, the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival will delay its opening.The festival will open on Friday February 24, 2023 at 12:00 pm.Safety is most important for our community, attendees, volunteers, and vendors. The roads are expected to get icy this evening.What does that mean for Thursday ticket holders?You are invited to use your Thursday ticket for the FULL weekend Friday-Sunday.VIP party by Chinook Winds Casino? We will host the Chinook Winds VIP Party onFriday 5 pm-7 pmStay safe, and we’ll see you Friday-Sunday at the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Newport Seafood and Wine Festival inclement weather schedule modification Major remodel underway at Walmart Snowman by the sea Train derails at GP mill in Toledo Newport officials visit state capitol Coast Guard rescues three surfers Newport annexes church property Tolan named LCSD’s next superintendent Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia +5 Sports Year in Sports Michael Heinbach Dec 30, 2022 0 +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Video Meteor Shower at the Coast Casey Felton Updated Jun 27, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
