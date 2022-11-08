Editors note: This post has been updated to reflect new statewide margins after more votes will be counted. Be advised that totals with continue to change as the count comes in. This post will not be updated further.
The incumbent to represent District 10 in the Oregon House of Representatives and the Lincoln County public information officer running to replace his retiring boss as a county commissioner held substantial leads in votes counted as of shortly after 8 p.m. on election night.
In the first results reported on the county clerk’s website Tuesday, county employee Casey Miller was ahead of businessman Carter McEntee, 11,666 to 7,654, in the race for position one on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.
With 90 percent of Lincoln County votes counted — about 2,000 remaining — it’s too great a margin for McEntee to overcome.
First results in the race between his mother, Newport entrepreneur Celeste McEntee, who is running as a Republican for the State House 10th District, and sitting Rep. David Gomberg, a Democrat from Otis, are less decisive.
Gomberg held a commanding lead in Lincoln County, 13,400 to 8,717, and he’s leading in the Secretary of State’s office’s tally, after 31 percent of total votes counted, by more than 17 percent. But with just 60 percent of votes counted in Benton County, where the 10th District encompasses Philomath, McEntee trailed Gomberg by less than 100 votes — 3,506 to 3,442.
And McEntee had the lead in Lane County, 1,167 to 943, though it was unclear what percentage of that county’s votes have been tallied.
In the race for governor, Republican Christine Drazan was trailing Democrat Tina Kotek by about 1 percent with about 40 percent counted statewide.
The race to be the first person to represent Lincoln County within the newly drawn 4th U.S. Congressional District, the seat currently held by Rep. Pete DeFazio, was also too close to call — the margin was less than 1 percent with 31 percent counted, then with 40 percent counted, Republican Alek Skarlatos trailed Democrat Val Hoyle by 10 percent.
In local ballot measures, yes votes for Yachats Rural Fire District’s levy led by more than 200, 837 to 607, and yes votes for Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue’s levy led no votes by 1,037 to 897.
All four statewide ballot measures — constitutional amendments requiring the state to provide health care, banning slavery as punishment for a crime, disqualifying legislators who participate in walkouts and imposing regulations on gun ownership — were all on track to pass by at least 10 points, again, with 31 percent of total votes counted.
You can find all the early results for local elections on the Lincoln County Clerk’s website at https://tinyurl.com/2btpvymf. Statewide election results and other counties can be viewed on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website at results.oregonvotes.gov.
