While just about every performance is sold out at this year’s Yachats Celtic Music Festival Nov. 11-13, there’s still an opportunity to listen to jam sessions with the musicians from around the Celtic world, and to head outdoors to hear Kevin Carr, the Piper on the Point, at sunset.
For decidedly one of the more mystical moments at the festival, everyone is welcome to watch the bagpiper both Friday and Saturday at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
This free event takes place at sunset at the edge of the earth at the Yachats State Recreation Area by the mouth of the bay. Sunset is at 4:53 p.m.; early arrival is encouraged.
Two dance workshops, presented in partnership with Bridie’s Irish Faire and Portland Irish dance instructor Maldon Meehan, are a last-minute addition to the festival and are offered Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Yachats Lions Club meeting hall, 344 Fourth St.
An old-style step dance will be taught, not to be confused with sean-nós dance. It is the precursor to modern Irish step dance, and those attending will learn the dance known as Maggie Pickie or Maggie Pickins, a traditional dance from Ireland’s County Donegal. No dance experience is needed.
In addition, an afternoon class titled Irish Sean-nós Dance will begin at 4:30 p.m. the same day.
Sean-nós literally means old-style and is a highly improvisational, low to the ground, rhythmic dance form. Unlike Irish step dancers, Sean-nós dancers swing their hips and use their arms to express the music. Traditionally it was danced solo on the hardwood of a half door or the round top of a barrel; as a result the steps are confined to a small space.
In Sean-nós dance, the dancer is tied closely to the musician and the music, as she or he interprets the music. This workshop is for all levels and will offer something for the beginner as well as the experienced dancer.
Cost is $20 per class or $30 for both. To RSVP and for questions, contact Maldon Meehan at maldonmeehan@gmail.com or https://maldonmeehan.com
Also free are Rob Gandaras’s whistle and practice chanter workshops in Room 3 of the Yachats Commons at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The doors of the festival open Friday, Nov. 11, at noon with free Celtic music from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Yachats Commons, and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. with ticketed concerts, workshops, jamming and whisky tasting. Celtic-inspired menu items and beverages will be available at the Commons, as well as at Yachats restaurants during the festivities.
And free on Sunday morning at the Yachats Commons are Ceili dance lessons, followed by a community dance — a Ceili — at noon. Maldon Meehan will offer the dance instruction at 11:30 a.m.; Poor Man’s Gambit plays for the dance.
In the evenings, after the concerts are over, look for some of the world-class musicians at jam sessions at local establishments.
Tickets are required for the paid concerts, held at the Yachats Commons and the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, and have been sold out for weeks.
After two years with no festival because of COVID, the event has brought in the crowds this year, and Stephen Farish, a board member of Polly Plumb Productions, organizer of the three-day event, is already booking performers for next year.
In a 2019 interview with the News-Times, Farish said the festival began in 2000 when David Bridson of Raindogs in Yachats and other Celtic music lovers and businesspersons got together to liven up the community during its traditionally quiet tourist season. Eventually Polly Plumb took over organizing the event.
Polly Plumb board member and musician Robert Rubin said he was asked to book musicians but turned to Farish because of his knowledge of Celtic music. Farish has been bringing in the musicians ever since.
Polly Plumb is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that produces diverse, artistic musical events and cultural programming that “embraces and reflects the inclusive and eclectic nature of Yachats residents and visitors,” according to its website.
The generosity of the community is wonderful, Rubin said. “Places host the artists, usually donating a room or a really good deal,” he said. “Dozens of volunteers make the festival possible. We have dozens of volunteers for every shift. It really is a community event made possible by volunteers and donations.
“The Little Log Church was not available this year, and this is the first year the festival is using the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church,” Rubin noted. “In my opinion it’s the best room for music in Yachats. Polly Plumb is very appreciative of them coming forward and opening the church to us.”
He concluded, “Due to the success of Stephen’s great booking and the past two years that we missed having the festival, this year came back with a bang!”
Sign up for the festival newsletter at yachatscelticmusicfestival.org and be prepared to act quickly when next year’s tickets go on sale.
And despite its sold-out status, a chance remains to hear live Celtic music: visit the festival website and click on the schedule. Events listed in green boxes are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.