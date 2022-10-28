While just about every performance is sold out at this year’s Yachats Celtic Music Festival Nov. 11-13, there’s still an opportunity to listen to jam sessions with the musicians from around the Celtic world, and to head outdoors to hear Kevin Carr, the Piper on the Point, at sunset.

 For decidedly one of the more mystical moments at the festival, everyone is welcome to watch the bagpiper both Friday and Saturday at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

