Pat Chapman of Tenmile Creek enjoys every moment she spends with the Yachats Big Band — and she’s been a member since it began 30 years ago.
Pete Lawson of Newport considers the band’s monthly dances “another fun thing to do on a Thursday night on the Oregon coast.”
And Eric Bigler of Waldport said he and fellow band members all look to make their audiences happy. He gets as much out of the social interaction the band provides as he does from the music.
So if you’re looking for musical enjoyment, the nonprofit Yachats Big Band is back in full swing as it approaches its 30th anniversary in December, with monthly dances at the Yachats Commons and weekly rehearsals at the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church.
The band came together thanks to the efforts of Yachats resident Bill Bryner, who advertised in a local newspaper in 1992 for people interested in playing swing music.
Chapman quickly responded.
“My husband and I had come here from California, and I had played in a symphony,” she said. “We were at a meeting about a concert band and Bill was there, too, and invited us to join the band in Yachats.”
At first it was a rehearsal band — both Chapman and her husband play trombone — with about seven regulars. But they soon had the 17 members needed for a full band. And in 1994, the musicians took on the name Yachats Big Band.
Chapman, who plays first trombone, is the longest playing member. Following shortly is Pete Lawson, who attended the band’s second rehearsal and has been a member ever since. Chapman, the band’s librarian, said the group’s music library started with about 20 tunes; it now has about 3,000.
“We still play several of the songs from the original 20,” she said. ‘The fellow who started the group was a Big Band guy and knew what to play.”
Bigler, who plays trombone, has been a band member for about 10 years. He’s also active with the local recorder society, chamber orchestra and concert band, and was a professor of music at California State Sacramento. About 10 years ago, band members Jim Cameron and John Bringetto wanted to devote time to making a CD and asked Bigler to substitute as third trombone. He never left.
Bigler and Lawson are the band administrators, with Lawson also serving as bandleader and lead trumpet. As librarian, Chapman takes care of the music and selects tunes the band will play at its next rehearsal.
The band consists of five woodwinds, four trumpets, four trombones, four rhythm instruments (piano, bass, drums and guitar) and two vocalists.
Members come from Newport south, with musicians attending from as far away as Reedsport and Eugene.
With the aging of its members, the Yachats Big Band hopes to attract younger musicians. Potential members will be invited to a rehearsal. They must be able to read music at a high school or college level or beyond, commit to attend weekly rehearsals, and have their own instrument.
Bigler said the band stopped rehearsing briefly during the COVID pandemic and suspended its dances for over a year. Dances returned this past spring.
Since then, attendance has been good. “We’ve had really nice crowds,” Bigler said. “We had a full house at our October dance.”
About half of those who attend the two-hour dances take to the dance floor, with the rest coming to listen. Children are welcome.
Bigler noted, “We like to entertain people with our music, and hope they’ll come back and enjoy it.”
Chapman said the music is usually from the Big Band era of the 1920s and ’30s, but an occasional show tune is included, along with two waltzes, which she said get almost everyone on the dance floor.
Bigler said more modern music such as “California Girls” or “Sunrise, Sunset” from “Fiddler on the Roof” can also be found in the repertoire.
“I get a heck of a lot of satisfaction from the band,” Lawson said. “We have some really outstanding musicians.”
As bandleader, he makes sure there are enough players in the right mix, and is in charge of the sound system. “I put the mics in the right place,” he said with a laugh.
And whereas the band used to play a tune and then would stop before playing the next one, they now play music that keeps the dancers on the floor. “That was a small but good change in our performance,” he said. “Little things like that give me satisfaction.”
Lawson, a retired marine biologist, said he joined the band when he took up the trumpet after a 20-year absence. “It looked like a fun opportunity to play in a band, and it has been a lot of fun,” he said “I’ve played ever since the band’s second rehearsal. And for a long time I was the new guy.”
Lawson started playing trumpet in fourth grade and continued through high school and into college, then dropped it for 20-odd years “to do other things that were not conducive to toting a trumpet along.”
Recalling the band’s early days, Lawson said, “We’d get together, but we didn’t play in public. After a year or 18 months or so, we started to play in public.”
The band is always looking for musicians and new talent, Lawson said, emphasizing, “We’re in this for fun above all. At our dances we get a lot of vacationers who are looking for something to do on a Thursday night, and we encourage people to come out and dance to swing music.”
“Love of music keeps me involved,” said Chapman, who recently celebrated her 87th birthday and is the oldest band member. “Family comes first, then music. It keeps me going mentally. I never thought I’d still be playing at my age.”
She sang and played guitar in high school music groups, and played in two theater groups in Placerville, Calif. “Music has been in my life ever since I can remember,” she said.
Chapman hopes to attract more musicians, particularly a couple of trumpet and saxophone players.
“We would enjoy having a few more members,” she said. “We have good players, but no substitutes.”
The band rehearses every Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, and hosts smoke- and alcohol-free dances on the first Thursday of each month at the Yachats Commons, 441 Highway 101. The next dance is Nov. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 and is free for children under age 12. Coffee and cookies are available by donation, Chapman said, noting the band does not get paid, and any money it receives goes for insurance or to the Yachats Commons for building upkeep.
The band is available for wedding receptions, parties and benefits, and hopes to offer something special for its 30th anniversary dance in December.
“Big Band music seems to be popular in waves,” Chapman said. “But I know there are a bunch of people who turn on Frank Sinatra in their cars; they still enjoy Big Band music.
“We love playing music and hope to continue keeping swing music alive for those who love to dance,” Chapman concluded. “We do this out of the joy in our hearts. It’s been the best 30 years of my musical life.”
