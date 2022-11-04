The Lincoln City Cultural Center has announced the opening of two new exhibits. “What’s your 8?” by High Fiber Diet, opened Oct. 28 in the Fiber Art Studio and Gallery and will remain on display until Jan. 2, 2023. “ZuhG Life,” by Bryan Nichols and Megan Brieno, opens today (Friday) in the Chessman Gallery and will be showing through Dec. 12.

There will be an in-person opening reception for both of these shows today (Friday) from 5 to 7 p.m., with an artist talk at 6 p.m. People can also enjoy a virtual gallery tour (Facebook@LincolnCityCulture) beginning Saturday, Nov. 5.

