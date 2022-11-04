Bryan Nichols and Megan Brieno have their artwork on display in “ZuhG Life,” a new exhibit in the Chessman Gallery at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. An opening reception is set for today (Friday) from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Aggregate,” by fiber artist Terry Grant, is part of a new exhibit called “What’s your 8?” now showing in the Fiber Art Studio and Gallery at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center has announced the opening of two new exhibits. “What’s your 8?” by High Fiber Diet, opened Oct. 28 in the Fiber Art Studio and Gallery and will remain on display until Jan. 2, 2023. “ZuhG Life,” by Bryan Nichols and Megan Brieno, opens today (Friday) in the Chessman Gallery and will be showing through Dec. 12.
There will be an in-person opening reception for both of these shows today (Friday) from 5 to 7 p.m., with an artist talk at 6 p.m. People can also enjoy a virtual gallery tour (Facebook@LincolnCityCulture) beginning Saturday, Nov. 5.
‘What’s your 8?’
“What’s your 8?” features interpretations in surface designs, applique and fabric painting. High Fiber Diet, a part of the Columbia Fiber Arts Guild, creates a new theme each year to encourage fiber artists to advance their art professionally and pursue opportunities to exhibit and learn about the exhibit process.
Each artwork in this show represents a different “ate” or “8” word. When you view this collection of fiber art pieces, you can challenge yourself to guess the word that each piece is based on and then check your guess by finding the word on the bottom edge of the canvas that each piece is mounted on. Some of the words used that terminate in “ate” are: celebrate, communicate, compassionate, cultivate, disintegrate, elevate, elongate, exaggerate, frustrate, gate, etc.
Artists in this exhibit are: Susan Allen, Mary Arnold, Janet Darcher, Peggy Ellis, Diane English, Pat Fifer, Terry Grant, Jill P Hoddick, Sara Shayne Millar, Sherrie Moomey, Jo Noble, Pamela Pilcher, Gloria Richardson, Deborah Sorem and Sarah Williams.
‘ZuhG Life’
Artist, musician and local surf shop business owner Bryan Nichols has teamed up with his sister, Megan Brieno, for “ZuhG Life.” This colorful and bold collection of paintings will feature ocean and music-related subject matter, as well as a joy and love for the arts.
“Even when I was in Sacramento I was painting waves and dreaming of living at the ocean. Maybe just now I’m in the right place for it,” Nichols said.
Nichols and Brieno have traditionally been producing painting on small canvases, and they try to keep them very affordable so that they will find their way into lots of homes. Nichols said his canvases have become a little larger since moving to the coast, like the recent mural at Pipe Dreams dispensary in Lincoln City. “It was an amazing opportunity right on the highway. It blew my mind thinking about how many people will drive by it in a day,” he said.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Highway 101. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For more information, call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook.
