Pieces from Rasa Clay Works and the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts’ first ever Member Show will be on display beginning Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Newport Visual Arts Center, with an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. that day. Admission is free, and the exhibits will remain on display through March 25.
The Member Show will be in the VAC’s Runyan Gallery. This will be the first time OCCA has offered an exhibition exclusively for its members, who were each invited to submit up to two pieces for display. The show will feature a fresh and eclectic mix of materials and styles, and all pieces will be original works of art, created within the last three years, that have not previously been exhibited at the VAC.
In the COVAS Showcase, an exhibit called “Enduring Esthetic” features pieces from Rasa Clay Works. Based in Yachats, Rasa is a ceramic studio exploring new techniques and featuring work that is almost exclusively functional. Their pottery is wheel-thrown utilizing stoneware or porcelain clay, with hand-formulated, raw earthen glazes. In their collective statement, the artists mention they “love how pottery is an easily accessible and relatively inexpensive art form that can be used in our daily lives, bringing beauty and a profound pleasure of interacting with something made by human hands for human living.”
During the opening reception, attendees can enjoy a wheel throwing demonstration by Rasa Clay Works and music by guitarist and vocalist Mike Tolle. They will also have an opportunity to speak with artist Arlon Gilliland, whose “Celebrating Artistic Diversity” exhibit is currently on display in the VAC’s third floor gallery, through Feb. 25.
The Newport Visual Arts Center, located at 777 NW Beach Drive, is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. (with hours extended to 5 p.m. on Feb. 4).
