Pieces from Rasa Clay Works and the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts’ first ever Member Show will be on display beginning Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Newport Visual Arts Center, with an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. that day. Admission is free, and the exhibits will remain on display through March 25.

The Member Show will be in the VAC’s Runyan Gallery. This will be the first time OCCA has offered an exhibition exclusively for its members, who were each invited to submit up to two pieces for display. The show will feature a fresh and eclectic mix of materials and styles, and all pieces will be original works of art, created within the last three years, that have not previously been exhibited at the VAC.

