Paintings by Catherine Hingson are on display the Yaquina Art Association Gallery in Newport, along with the artwork of Charlie Anderson.

A Spotlight Pedestal Show at the Yaquina Art Association Gallery in Newport is featuring the artwork of Catherine Hingson and Charlie Anderson. The gallery, located at 789 NW Beach Drive, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.  

Hingson, from Depoe Bay, works in oil and watercolor depicting coastal scenes and landscapes from the Pacific Northwest. “I am inspired by the natural beauty of our county, the ocean is rejuvenating,” she said. “I paint with an impressionistic style and often with an environmental theme. I would like to help educate people about the impact that we have as humans on our coastal areas.” 

