A Spotlight Pedestal Show at the Yaquina Art Association Gallery in Newport is featuring the artwork of Catherine Hingson and Charlie Anderson. The gallery, located at 789 NW Beach Drive, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hingson, from Depoe Bay, works in oil and watercolor depicting coastal scenes and landscapes from the Pacific Northwest. “I am inspired by the natural beauty of our county, the ocean is rejuvenating,” she said. “I paint with an impressionistic style and often with an environmental theme. I would like to help educate people about the impact that we have as humans on our coastal areas.”
YAA is pleased to be showing a donated collection of Anderson’s artwork from his estate. Anderson was born in St. Paul, Minnesota. His grandfather, mother and aunt were artists, so he thought he would try painting too. After retiring in 2001, he finally got the chance. He spent many of his vacations on the Oregon coast, so in 2001, he left Colorado and moved to Lincoln City. He started drawing and watercolor classes in Lincoln City with the Artist Studio Association. After about a year of classes, he joined the Yaquina Art Association, where he served as vice president for three years.
Anderson said, “I believe that most of us have artistic talent that is never given the chance to surface. As a child, most of us were encouraged to demonstrate artistic capability throughout our school years. I was encouraged at a young age both in art and music. Only after spending years in school, military and a career in electronics was there finally time pursue painting and photography. Too bad it takes some of us so long to find that time to focus on what we love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.