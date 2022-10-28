The curtain went up on Theatre West’s newest production, “Almost Maine,” Thursday night in Lincoln City, and performances will run through Nov. 19.
Almost, Maine, is a place that’s so far north it’s almost not in the United States — it’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized, so it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.
Amanda Megyes-McCave directs this series of vignettes on love. It is her first directorial adventure with Theatre West, but she is no novice to the director’s chair. She brings years of experience all the way from Montana.
Members of the cast include: Ren Jacob, Robin Kirsch, Dave Jones, Bonnie Ross, Christina Contreras, Hazel Fiedler, Gavin Suckow, Julie Fiedler, Bryan Kirsch and Alice Luchau.
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at Theatre West, located at 3536 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. There will also be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (60 and over) and $12 for students under 12. For reservations, call 541-994-5663.
Theatre West is a nonprofit, all volunteer community theater dating back to 1975. Membership is open to all, with dues at $15 per year for individuals, $25 for couples and $35 for families. Everyone in the community is invited to join and support this Lincoln City community theater.
