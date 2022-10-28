The curtain went up on Theatre West’s newest production, “Almost Maine,” Thursday night in Lincoln City, and performances will run through Nov. 19.

Almost, Maine, is a place that’s so far north it’s almost not in the United States — it’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized, so it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

