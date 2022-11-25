pushpin-show

For the 32nd year, the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts invites all Lincoln County residents to participate in “The PushPin Show” held in the Runyan Gallery of the Newport Visual Arts Center.

Residents of all ages, artistic experiences and expressions are encouraged to bring one piece of visual art or writing to hang in the place of their choosing on the walls of the Runyan Gallery. Each piece must hang with four pushpins or less, and three-dimensional work must fit atop an 8 by 8-inch pedestal.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.