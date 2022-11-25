For the 32nd year, the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts invites all Lincoln County residents to participate in “The PushPin Show” held in the Runyan Gallery of the Newport Visual Arts Center.
Residents of all ages, artistic experiences and expressions are encouraged to bring one piece of visual art or writing to hang in the place of their choosing on the walls of the Runyan Gallery. Each piece must hang with four pushpins or less, and three-dimensional work must fit atop an 8 by 8-inch pedestal.
A public opening and reception will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the VAC (777 NW Beach Drive, Newport), complete with live music and appetizers. Reception attendees will cast votes for the People’s Choice Award.
The PushPin Show was conceived in 1990 by Waldport artist James Frankfort. The show’s graphic image by Frankfort himself remains in use today. Over the years, thousands of residents have shown work through this show in the Runyan Gallery, one of the largest galleries on the Oregon coast. While showing work in a gallery space can seem intimidating, the VAC welcomes the whole community to submit and hang their creations without judgment.
Creativity is intrinsic to human nature, and yet sometimes people forget that. The PushPin Show honors that individual creativity by being fully inclusive. This show is a celebration of the visual arts regardless of age or experience.
Participants in The PushPin Show should deliver their work directly to the Runyan Gallery at the VAC on Thursday, Dec. 1, from noon to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. Artwork must be original (no prints or facsimiles).
