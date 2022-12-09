The Central Coast Chorale is putting the final polish on its music for the upcoming holiday concert, “Winter Wonder, Celebrating the Season of Light.” The first half of the concert celebrates Kwanzaa, Chanukah, and Winter Solstice, and the second half features Christmas music.

Three performances are scheduled: Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., at the Yachats Commons, 441 Highway 101 N, Yachats; Saturday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m., at Chapel by the Sea, 2125 SE Lee Ave., Lincoln City; and Sunday, Dec. 18, 4 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 227 NE 12th St., Newport. Concert admission is by donation, with $10 suggested.

