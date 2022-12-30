Through photographs and art, Sallie Inman will share her experience of living for several years in Bali. She will speak on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Coastal Arts Guild’s monthly Tea & and Talk in Newport, and again Jan. 19 in Lincoln City and Jan. 28 in Waldport.
People are invited to join the Coastal Arts Guild at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Drive) for the group’s monthly Tea & Talk, which will feature a presentation by Sallie Inman.
Living several years in Bali, Inman will share her Indonesian experiences through slides, examples of art from the region and original art that she created under the magical influence of Bali.
Inman visited Bali while working in South Korea. “During my time in Korea I had visited the Philippines, Thailand, Japan and loved them all, but after my initial visit to Bali, I couldn’t go anywhere else,” she said. “I kept returning to Bali until I finally moved there.”
A planned one-year sabbatical turned into nearly four years of living in a village just outside of Ubud, the artistic heart of Bali. The welcome smiles and open hearts of the Balinese people touched Inman, as did the natural beauty of the island and the festive life of religious rituals.
The fertile volcanic soil and tropical climate have made procuring food relatively easy for the people of Bali. The abundance of time is then available for art, music, dance and spiritual devotion, all of which are interwoven in the daily life of the Balinese. Although extreme, a familiar adage is that “everyone in Bali is an artist.”
Inman will share slides and experiences at three different locations about the arts and spirituality of Bali. Everyone is welcome, and the talks are free. In addition to the Jan. 5 presentation at the VAC, Inman will be speaking at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, and again at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Ocean Unity in Waldport.
