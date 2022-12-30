tea-and-talk

Through photographs and art, Sallie Inman will share her experience of living for several years in Bali. She will speak on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Coastal Arts Guild’s monthly Tea & and Talk in Newport, and again Jan. 19 in Lincoln City and Jan. 28 in Waldport.

People are invited to join the Coastal Arts Guild at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Drive) for the group’s monthly Tea & Talk, which will feature a presentation by Sallie Inman.

Living several years in Bali, Inman will share her Indonesian experiences through slides, examples of art from the region and original art that she created under the magical influence of Bali.

