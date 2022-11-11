The central Oregon coast’s own Lincoln Pops Orchestra (also known as Lincoln Pops Big Band) will be swinging and hopping at the Newport Elks Lodge this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. This lively event is a fundraiser for scholarships supporting Lincoln County women students.

The Lincoln Pops Big Band, led by John Bringetto, has evolved into one of the finest big bands in Oregon and is dedicated to preserving and passing along the heritage of the big band era. Members include current and retired professional musicians, band directors and present and former high school and college players. With five saxophones, six trumpets, four trombones, piano, guitar, bass, drums, congas, vibraphone and four vocalists, the Lincoln Pops puts on a dynamic show. 

