The central Oregon coast’s own Lincoln Pops Orchestra (also known as Lincoln Pops Big Band) will be swinging and hopping at the Newport Elks Lodge this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. This lively event is a fundraiser for scholarships supporting Lincoln County women students.
The Lincoln Pops Big Band, led by John Bringetto, has evolved into one of the finest big bands in Oregon and is dedicated to preserving and passing along the heritage of the big band era. Members include current and retired professional musicians, band directors and present and former high school and college players. With five saxophones, six trumpets, four trombones, piano, guitar, bass, drums, congas, vibraphone and four vocalists, the Lincoln Pops puts on a dynamic show.
The band will be playing music from the swing era, Latin, blues and hard-driving jazz. The Elks Lodge, located at 45 SE Moore Drive in Newport, has an ample dance floor and plenty of seating. It also offers a cash bar, and light snacks will be provided.
The Newport Chapter EO of PEO (Philanthropic Education Organization), a nonprofit group, is sponsoring this evening of dance and fun. Each year, the Newport chapter awards educational scholarships to outstanding Oregon Coast Community College female students, as well as scholarships for students in the state of Oregon and nationwide. PEO’s mission is to celebrate the advancement of women through scholarships, grants and awards. International PEO has helped more than 100,000 women worldwide pursue goals by providing over $350 million in educational assistance, making a difference in women’s lives through six philanthropies and a foundation.
