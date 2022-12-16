It’s too late to enter this year’s PushPin show at the Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC), but it’s never too late to be inspired by the work of local artists and art lovers of all ages. The annual PushPin show is just the place for that inspiration and art appreciation.

On display on the walls of the Runyan Gallery at the VAC through Jan. 28, the works in this 32nd rendition are hung with up to four pushpins; three-dimensional art must fit atop an 8-by-8-inch pedestal. The artists submitted pieces of their choosing; presenting the show is Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA), which operates the arts center.

