“Octopus,” by Sarah Hawklyn, is one of the works of art on display during a two-week Spotlight Pedestal Show at the Yaquina Art Association Gallery in Newport. Also featured is artwork by Gloria Romanelli.
In a two-week Spotlight Pedestal Show from Dec. 3-16, the Yaquina Art Association will be featuring the artwork of Sarah Hawklyn and Gloria Romanelli. The Yaquina Art Association Gallery, located at 789 NW Beach Drive in Newport’s Nye Beach district, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.
Hawklyn’s art journey began very early, with the opportunity to investigate many techniques using varied media under the tutelage of Israeli artist Sahara Sandow. Ultimately, this type of learning helped her to develop an eye for creativity and the confidence to try new forms of expression.
But for Hawklyn, the artistic path took a sidetrack in high school and fell down the rabbit hole of science, returning after she had worked for more than 30 years as a veterinarian. During her working career, she continued her love of multimedia, glasswork such as stained glass, lamp work and fusion glass, as well as silver smithing, beading and lapidary.
Retirement from veterinary practice freed enough time to pursue a whole new set of creative skills. Oil painting began as the favorite, but recently watercolor and experimentation with clay, both polymer and ceramic, have been added to the list.
Romanelli is a self-taught oil painter from Lincoln City. She has been a member of the Yaquina Art Association for three years and volunteers a lot of her time keeping the gallery looking beautiful.
Interested in becoming a member of the Yaquina Art Association. Visit the gallery to fill out a membership form. Annual membership dues are $40 and only 30 staffing hours a year are required to take part in an active gallery with this group of artists.
