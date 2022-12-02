yaa-spotlight-show-Octopus,-Hawklyn

“Octopus,” by Sarah Hawklyn, is one of the works of art on display during a two-week Spotlight Pedestal Show at the Yaquina Art Association Gallery in Newport. Also featured is artwork by Gloria Romanelli.

In a two-week Spotlight Pedestal Show from Dec. 3-16, the Yaquina Art Association will be featuring the artwork of Sarah Hawklyn and Gloria Romanelli. The Yaquina Art Association Gallery, located at 789 NW Beach Drive in Newport’s Nye Beach district, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.  

Hawklyn’s art journey began very early, with the opportunity to investigate many techniques using varied media under the tutelage of Israeli artist Sahara Sandow. Ultimately, this type of learning helped her to develop an eye for creativity and the confidence to try new forms of expression.

