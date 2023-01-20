A new resident has come to Lincoln City, ready to meet and greet visitors and locals alike.
Poppy, a 24-foot-high stainless steel sculpture, sits at the southwest corner of the Lincoln City Cultural Center grounds at 540 NE Highway 101 in the Delake area. It will be joined later this year by other works of outdoor art, all part of the revitalization of the former Delake Elementary School — now the Lincoln City Cultural Center — and its surrounding 2.6 acres.
The sculpture was dedicated in a well-attended ceremony on Jan. 10. It was funded by the Percent for Art program, under which any publicly funded construction project is required to set aside half of 1 percent of its budget to be used for public art.
Poppy is the work of Pete Beeman of Portland and New York City (see related story). He describes the sculpture as a four-legged beast with a central body and feelers free to swing. Beeman said the artwork was inspired by the Oregon coast and its marine creatures and plants.
Leaf shapes at the top are fused glass crafted by Kelly Howard of Lincoln City and Kerstin Hilton of Portland, who worked with Beeman to bring ”just the right flash of color to Poppy,” the sculptor said. He named the sculpture in memory of his mother.
Tanner Smith, Matt Perez and the sculptor’s daughter, Rosina Beeman-Fortna, joined him in fabricating the piece, which is 8 feet deep and 15 feet wide.
Beeman received his master’s degree in design from Stanford University and his bachelor of arts in visual arts and bachelor of science in civil engineering from Brown University. His work can be found throughout the world, including sites in Seattle and Portland, Bend, Corvallis, Memphis, Tenn., Raleigh, N.C., Washington, D.C., and Taiwan.
Beeman works mostly in large-scale sculpture, and many of his creations move and are interactive.
Site improvements will raise the base of the sculpture to the same elevation as Poppy’s four “feet,” so visitors will be able to reach out and move the center circle and bring the sculpture to life. The plaza construction project will also surround the sculpture with a pedestrian “node” — a place where pedestrian-related amenities such as seating are grouped.
And with its size and shape, Poppy definitely makes an impression.
Additionally, local art students aged 6 to 10 have created a book that tells how Poppy came to be.
Niki Price, executive director of the Lincoln City Cultural Center and chair of the Lincoln City Public Art Committee, called the sculpture the “most awesome new addition to the public art collection of Lincoln City. She described Beeman as a “singular and bold artist who dreamed and engineered and forged this piece of art. “
The Public Art Committee is an official city committee made up of volunteers appointed by the city council and involved with the city’s entire public art collection.
In her remarks at Poppy’s dedication, Price, looking ahead, said, “the Lincoln City Cultural Plaza will transform the 2.6 acres around the cultural center with new parking, pedestrian spaces, accessible paths, landscaping, vendor amenities and public art.”
She explained that the Plaza Project is led by the nonprofit Lincoln City Cultural Center, which operates the center on a long-term lease from the city.
Major contributors to the $2.8 million budget are the state of Oregon ($1.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds), the Roundhouse Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation, Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund and the City of Lincoln City, along with hundreds of local donors.
After nearly five years of work, the plaza project is on track for construction in 2023.
Poppy is the first public art installation in the project, which will eventually include parking, public areas for local markets, concerts and art classes.
Installations planned for 2023 include:
• Harmonynotes musical instruments sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lincoln City.
• Outdoor art classroom with sculpture and mosaics sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City.
• Poetry Path, connecting all the pedestrian spaces and featuring colorful glass and a poem by Oregon State Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani.
Price said she feels lucky “to live in a small town that has a voter-approved Percent for Art program. Since 2004, our city has set aside one-half of 1 percent of the budgets of all new public construction, and devoted these funds to sculpture, mosaics, murals and other installations in our public spaces. The fact that our city has such a program, and that it continues to be supported by city staff as well as the voters, shows that Lincoln City is no ordinary small town.”
Price explained that the project came out of the revision of the city’s Master Plan. She said staff liaison Ed Dreistadt encouraged the volunteer committee to produce a new plan “that was ambitious and inspiring, so that we could do something big — and then he wrote the grant to help us fund the process,” Price said.
The group defined public art as “building the cultural identity of Lincoln City; growing community pride and self confidence; engaging people with art and with one another; being fun and accessible to all; demonstrating creativity, innovation and surprise; calling for support of the local arts-making community; and speaking to what makes Lincoln City unique and wonderful.”
Commissioning a major artwork with high visibility, scale, color and impact that would “communicate an exuberant welcome to Lincoln City, using color and forms to express the pleasure of connecting to a place of spectacular natural beauty,” was among the committee’s goals.
The city council approved the plan in 2018, and the city-owned property that is leased to the nonprofit cultural center was chosen as the site for the artwork.
Requests for proposals for the sculpture went out in 2019, with 35 received. In February of 2020, the five finalists were invited to present their designs at city hall to a packed house. The presentations were also available online, and about 400 people provided feedback.
The vote, among both the members of the committee and the members of the public, was overwhelmingly in favor of Beeman.
Later that year, the city council voted to hire Beeman to create a stainless steel, interactive sculpture for the future site of the Lincoln City Cultural Plaza. The sculpture was installed in November 2022.
Looking forward, the cultural center’s board of directors signed an agreement this month to engage a contractor for the Cultural Plaza, with construction in the current calendar year.
“Like this (sculpture), the Plaza has been years in the making, but when it is done, we know that it will be worth the wait,” Price said. “The sculpture is a wonderful start to the plaza project.”
