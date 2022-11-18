Vince Redhouse believes that being a musician is a gift, and it’s one he is committed to sharing.
Redhouse, who is Navajo, has performed on the traditional Native American flute all over the world, from the Vatican to Washington, D.C., and teaches the instrument to Native American students living on reservations throughout North America. And now he has found a home near the ocean in Newport.
Redhouse said that when he played the Native flute at the Artisan Faire at Salishan Marketplace to accompany his CDs this past summer, the sound carried through the parking lot, and shoppers and diners came out to get closer to it.
“I’d never seen such a response,” he said. “People were drawn to the flute. When they hear its sound, their bodies respond. No other instrument has that sound.”
Redhouse and his wife moved to Newport three months ago from Shelton, Wash. In the preceding months, like many these days, they found it impossible to find housing.
“Every weekend we would rent a motel for two nights to work at the market, and then we would make the six-hour drive back — each way — to Shelton,” he recalled. “We did that for three months, and all that time we were looking for a place to call home. We even looked as far away as Dallas and McMinnville.”
The pandemic had wreaked havoc with his teaching career, as reservation schools shut down. “I had to rely on my old source of income as a painting contractor,” he said. And it was a painting job that took him to Lincoln City, where he rented a booth to sell his CDs on the Native flute at the local farmers market.
The market manager pointed him to the Artisan Faire at Salishan, where he found an artistic, creative and welcoming group. “It was kind of like Newport’s logo, ‘the Friendliest,’” he said. “And we really felt that.
“We’d lost everything because of the two years of the pandemic, and we were looking to change our lives,” he added. “And this was the place.”
Back at the Artisan Faire three days a week this year, Redhouse said the struggle for housing continued. But one day when he was scheduled to perform at the market, the manager instead gave him the day off because of a booking schedule conflict.
“That morning I saw a housing vacancy advertised and met with the owner 15 minutes later,” Redhouse said. “We were at the right place at the right time. If I had worked at the market that day, it wouldn’t have worked out.”
Now Redhouse can enjoy life in Lincoln County, where he can see the ocean from his new home. The reservation schools have reopened, and Redhouse is back online teaching students in reservation high schools throughout the country, through a grant-funded cultural education program.
“I teach the Native American flute and how to read music, which helps students in the learning process,” he said. “It’s in the curriculum as a full-time class. And it’s a gift I, as a Navajo, have to share with them.”
Redhouse said it is a beautiful thing to see his students blossom. “I teach them to play the traditional tribal songs as well as how to play their own songs, melodies from their heart that say how they feel on the inside,” he said. “I see kids transform and become alive and get confidence, with dreams of what they want to be.
“It’s really amazing when kids put this cultural instrument in their hands,” he added. “It helps them define who they are and who they can be, and to be proud of it. It shows them their potential.”
Redhouse, who was raised in Monterey, Calif., said he and his five siblings are all professional musicians — “together we make up a complete band.”
His mother played the piano, and the children performed at churches and convalescent homes as they were growing up. His grandfather was a Medicine man and his own father was raised on the reservation, but deliberately moved his family to the city.
Redhouse began playing the clarinet in elementary school, but switched to the alto and then the tenor saxophone in high school. Classically trained, he’s played the tenor sax for more than 35 years, and began playing the Native flute when he was in his mid 30s.
“When I played jazz on the tenor sax, I didn’t want to ever be put into a box that says ‘Native American,’” he said. “I didn’t want to be known as a Native American who plays jazz.” But when he left a career as a minister, he found that music helped him shed his fear of who he was.
“I realized God created me as a Native American man,” he said. ‘I needed to embrace my ethnicity. And shortly thereafter, a Native flute found its way into my hands.
“I had known about the instrument but never put my hands on one, but after my epiphany, I was given a flute,” he recalled. “I didn’t have an idea of what people played on it — I just looked at it as another woodwind instrument and said I would play it like I do the sax. I can play anything on it.”
He said many Native Americans were opposed to his playing classical and other non-traditional music on the flute, but over a period of 20 years he developed a fingering system that he could teach to students in reservation schools. “It breaks through the stereotypes and leads to playing in more traditional ways,” he said.
While Redhouse never played the Native flute as a child, he has since performed on it all over the world, often joined by his students from the reservation. It’s quite a feeling, he said, to realize the instrument had never been played in a place like the Vatican.
He also noted the flute is native to North America and has been around a long time. “Trees and plants respond to music, and it makes me think trees have heard the flute before,” he said. “It was here before we were.”
Redhouse played his Native flute at the Autumn Fest Art Show in Newport and has contacted the Newport Jazz Party about the possibility of being involved with it next year. The two-time Grammy nominee was the Native American Music Awards 2019 Flutist of the Year and received the Jazz Hero Award for teaching his people through jazz.
This winter, Redhouse will continue teaching students online, sharing songs he learned from his father. “I’m basically an elder — an older person who has the students’ best interests at heart,” he said. “I feel really honored to do that and to share the flute with other people.”
Asked why he plays classical music and jazz on a Native flute, he explained, “I want to play the most beautiful music ever written or played on what I consider the most beautiful sounding instrument.
“The greatest thing is not to be the best player, but to share your skills with other people,” he noted. “Music for me is one of the greatest expressions of spirit and heart and healing, and is the gift I am blessed to share.”
Redhouse and his wife, Diane, founded Windpeople Music in 2009, with the goal of making the Native flute and music education available to American Indian students on reservations across North America.
The flute “gives voice to songs and melodies from a time that was nearly forgotten,” Redhouse concluded.
