Red Octopus Theatre Company will hold auditions on Tuesday, Oct. 18, for its upcoming Christmas show. All roles are open.
The annual Christmas show is happening live on stage this December. It features the full-length, holiday-themed comedy, “It’s a Wonderful Carol, Actually,” directed by Darcy Lawrence.
The story centers around a fictitious community theater’s attempt to stage a live production of Frank Capra’s classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” When a winter storm takes out a bridge, leaving most of the cast stranded in another town, it’s up to the show’s stage manager and a rag-tag group of crew members, ushers and audience to save the day. After all, the show must go on. What follows is a series of mix-ups and mishaps, leading the show in some … unexpected directions.
“It’s part ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ part ‘A Christmas Carol,’ part ‘Noises Off,’ part ‘The Show That Goes Wrong,’ and all of it is thoroughly entertaining,” said Lawrence, “It’ll be a joy to watch, but even more fun to be a part of.”
Twelve roles are available (three youth roles and nine adults), including Carol Paczkowski, the wealthy philanthropist who can’t quite remember which holiday film she’s supposed to be reenacting; Nicholas James Webber III, the well-trained actor who is still bitter about not having been cast; Vivienne, the go-getting vocalist determined to turn the show into a musical; and Sam, the hard-working stage manager who must wrangle them all to keep the production from going completely off the rails.
Auditions will take place at the Newport Performing Arts Center Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. Callbacks (if/as needed) will be held the following evening, by invitation only. Rehearsals will begin at the end of October, and the final production runs Dec. 16 and 17 in the Alice Silverman Theatre at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Full audition information, character descriptions, audition sides, downloadable forms, and instructions will be made available at www.OctopusOnStage.com/auditions.
