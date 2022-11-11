rand-bishop-musician

“Songs, Observations and Confessions” is the name of a performance that will be given by singer-songwriter Rand Bishop on Nov. 19 and 20 in the David Ogden Stiers Theatre at the Newport Performing Arts Center (Photo by Denise Ross)

 DENISE ROSS

Singer-songwriter Rand Bishop’s “Songs, Observations and Confessions” will debut at the David Ogden Stiers Theatre at the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m.

In what is billed as a theatrical concert that presents a “journey through the dynamics of human life,” Bishop has put together a potpourri of his songs with monologues and videos — “basically, snapshots of my personal experiences,” said the Newport resident.

