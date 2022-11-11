The Porthole Players theater group this month is presenting the Porthole Portals Arts Fest, a series of three different shows by Infinite Improv! and workshops in art, writing, acting and more.
Events take place at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W Olive St. Newport.
Arts Fest Portals will take people to a performance or workshop designed to open and stimulate their imaginations. Two workshops have already been held, but several more are scheduled, and performances will take place over the next three weekends — on Friday and Saturday evenings — beginning today (Friday) Nov. 11.
Eric and Aden Nepom and their troupe of professional actors that make up Infinite Improv! will be performing the three different improvised plays that have everything from singing puppets, to Shakespeare and movie monsters, to a 1950s musical sitcom with improvised lyrics. The stories change every time, based on audience suggestions.
Performances take place at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday at the PAC. This weekend will be “Avenue PDX: The Musical,” where audience suggestions form the story of Jack, who moves to a quirky, musical neighborhood in Portland populated with humans and puppets. On Nov. 18 and 19, the performance will be “A Comedy of Terrors.” Look for audience participation to change the errors to terrors in one of Shakespeare’s “lost” plays. And on Nov. 26 and 27 will be “B.A.B.E. Presents: I Love Musicals,” described as “unique and energetic, inspired by ‘I Love Lucy’ and ‘50s sitcoms, a delicious taste of musical theater served with a retro vibe.” Tickets for each performance are $27/$30.
Workshops yet to be held include: “Diving Deeper: A Workshop in Character Development” (Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.); “Portal to Native Heritage (Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.); “Novel Writing” (Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.); “Sketching” (Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.); “Style Specific: Improvising in a World Somebody Else Created” (Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.); and “Cavalcade of Characterization: Musical Improv in a Stylized Genre“ (Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.).
