Portland sculptor Pete Beeman appreciates that Lincoln City was willing to go down what he calls an unusual path in its choice of a landmark sculpture (see related story).
Beeman was chosen by the city to create the first public art installation of the Lincoln City Cultural Plaza Project. And it is head-turning to be sure.
“It was clear from the start that the city wanted to make a mark with this piece,” Beeman said. “The city wanted something people will see and talk about. That was an important starting point for me.”
He said the 24-foot-tall, stainless steel artwork, which he named Poppy, was inspired by the Oregon coast.
Noting that communities along the Oregon coast share a similar set of features, he turned to Lincoln City’s distinctive focus on glass art.
“Then I started thinking of Dungeness crab and octopus, and all their many limbs,” he explained. “I thought of sitting on the beach and sand flies, and that led to ants and bugs and grasses and trees.
“I started playing around with those shapes,” he said. “I have an engineering background and there’s logic in how you build something to do something specific.”
The sculpture is deliberately asymmetrical, with an off-center central ring holding up its moving part, and each of its four legs is unique.
“The work I do is abstract and built industrially, and when it’s most successful, it has to have motion to make it come alive,” Beeman noted.
As his design features glass pieces at the top, he contacted Lincoln City glass artist Kelly Howard, who traveled to Portland to work with Kerstin Hilton on the project. Within 48 hours, they had a plan for the glass.
“They nailed it!” Beeman said. “We enjoyed the collaboration.”
And the sculpture’s name? Poppy was the childhood nickname of Beeman’s late mother, Charlotte.
“I’m a total mama’s boy in all the best ways,” Beeman said. “My mother and I were very close. We were collaborators. She was a woodworker, and it was in her workshop, in our basement, that I learned so much.”
She also was the studio assistant of wood sculptor Leroy Setziol, who carved the wooden panels at Salishan Lodge in Gleneden Beach and was a frequent guest at the Beeman home. “He was a towering figure in my life,” Beeman said.
Shortly before her death, Beeman took his mother to his studio to see the sculpture. When it was installed after her death, he gave the piece her nickname.
“The word is sort of catchy, light, fun — and the sculpture is all of those things,” he said.
“The installation made me feel Lincoln City is a really special place,” he said. “I never before had a dedication where I was treated like a hero.
“It was really fun to be honored for this piece, to honor my mom and the people who worked with me,” he added. “I’m super pleased with the sculpture. It’s quirky and satisfying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.