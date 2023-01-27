Local pianist Milo Graamans will perform on Saturday, Feb. 4, on the Alice Silverman stage at the Newport Performing Arts Center, beginning at 7 p.m.
The concert, “Milo Graamans: Affirmations of Hope,” will feature songs from Graamans 2022 singer-songwriter album, “A Reason to Change,” his 2020 piano solo album, “Solace,” and other selections. He will be joined on stage by special guests Barbara Le Pine, Cameron Locklear, Nikki Paige and Ian Smith.
“Affirmations of Hope will offer audiences a musical journey of growth,” Graamans said, “from darkness and trauma, to solace through change. And I’ll be performing some of the material for the first time, so there will be something new, even for those who have seen me play live previously.”
Graamans began studying piano at 4 years of age and later briefly studied at the University of Oregon School of Music. He performed at the Yachats Music Festival prior to its finale in 2017, and is currently choir director and organist at Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, accompanist for Central Coast Chorale, and a member of the Lincoln Pops Big Band. He is also active in community theater, serving on the board of directors for Red Octopus Theatre Company, as well as playing in pit orchestras for various local productions.
The concert is presented as a fundraiser for phase seven of Newport Performing Arts Center’s Capital Campaign, which began in 2014. This final phase will include enhancements and updates to backstage areas; to eliminate sound bleed issues between theatres, add additional rehearsal space, and double the number of dressing rooms, allowing the PAC to host more performers and performances in the years ahead.
Tickets range from $16-$22 when purchased by phone or at the Newport Performing Arts Center Box Office (777 W Olive St., Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Tickets are also available online (additional fee applies). To learn more, visit www.coastarts.org/events/milo
