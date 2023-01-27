milo-graamans-concert

Pianist Milo Graamans performs on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Newport Performing Arts Center. His concert is a fundraiser for the final phase of the PAC’s Capital Campaign.

Local pianist Milo Graamans will perform on Saturday, Feb. 4, on the Alice Silverman stage at the Newport Performing Arts Center, beginning at 7 p.m.

The concert, “Milo Graamans: Affirmations of Hope,” will feature songs from Graamans 2022 singer-songwriter album, “A Reason to Change,” his 2020 piano solo album, “Solace,” and other selections. He will be joined on stage by special guests Barbara Le Pine, Cameron Locklear, Nikki Paige and Ian Smith.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.