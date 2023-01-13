passport-to-art-Stamp

Stamp carving and clay printing, taught by instructor Liz Fox, will be the first installment of a new art series at the Newport Visual Arts Center called Passport to Art.

Whether you want to learn a new way to make art or take part in a fun evening with friends, Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) has a new program to fit that bill.

Described as an artistic journey, four new classes will be offered by Passport to Art, an introductory learning experience that OCCA debuts this month and continues through May. Each month will feature a different instructor and technique and a choice of two sessions — Saturday afternoon for adults and youth in grades 6 and above, and Tuesday evening for ages 21 and over. All classes, which run for three hours each, take place at the Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC) classroom.

