Whether you want to learn a new way to make art or take part in a fun evening with friends, Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) has a new program to fit that bill.
Described as an artistic journey, four new classes will be offered by Passport to Art, an introductory learning experience that OCCA debuts this month and continues through May. Each month will feature a different instructor and technique and a choice of two sessions — Saturday afternoon for adults and youth in grades 6 and above, and Tuesday evening for ages 21 and over. All classes, which run for three hours each, take place at the Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC) classroom.
Sara Siggelkow, arts education manager for OCCA, said, “Much like a passport provides access to destinations outside the realm of familiarity, Passport to Art was developed to help introduce would-be artists to new mediums and techniques.”
Crafted for beginners but open to experienced artists as well, the classes are offered in a hands-on environment, and students will leave each class with a souvenir — a unique piece of art they have created.
“It’s a chance to try your hand at something new,” Siggelkow added. “Perhaps you’ll create just one art piece and move on to the next medium, or maybe you’ll discover a new passion! That’s the beauty of exploration — it can lead us in exciting new directions.
“The classes are a three-hour vacation to a new creative destination, much as a passport brings people to new experiences,” Siggelkow said.
The Saturday afternoon classes are from 1 to 4 p.m., and the Tuesday evening classes are from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday participants under the age of 18 must be joined by an adult. Scholarships are available.
The class fee of $35 includes refreshments and all materials. On Tuesday evenings, beverage options include wine, beer, and gluten-free cider. Only non-alcoholic beverages are served on Saturday afternoons.
“We’ve been trying hard to think of ways to get more people from the community into our buildings,” said Siggelkow, who came up with the concept of Passport to Art. “My favorite part is you don’t have to bring anything to have a good experience in the class, and at the end, you will have something you’ve made. You have both the experience and a souvenir!”
Scheduled Passport classes are as follows: (see sidebar for more information):
• Stamp carving and clay printing, Jan. 17 and 21. Instructor is Liz Fox.
• Gel plate printing. Feb. 21 and 25. Instructor is Wendy Schwartz.
• Alcohol ink printing, March 14 and 18. Instructor is Jocelyn Stoody.
• Colored pencil, April 18 and 22. Instructor is Jordan Essoe.
Siggelkow said the Passport classes are a non-intimidating way to try something new. “It’s a good way to be introduced to a variety of mediums and to try new things that might lead to something else,” she said.
“It’s hard not to be inspired by the VAC classroom,” she added. “And I don’t know many places where people of all ages can learn at the same time. The Passport program is a new way to explore art.
“We’ve put a lot of effort into getting more people involved, whether it’s by attending a performance or taking a class,” she said of OCCA. “We’re unbelievably fortunate to have the performing arts center and the visual arts center in a community of this size.”
The classes can be taken individually or as a series, and Siggelkow is pleased with the initial response. “People seem to be intrigued by the idea,” she said, noting some people are planning to attend together after work on Tuesday night, or as a family group across the generations.
She welcomes suggestions for future Passport classes, which are in the planning stages for summer and next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.