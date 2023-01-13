• Stamp carving and clay printing

Instructor Liz Fox is a retired high school librarian who has lived at the coast for most of her life. She has been a potter full time since her retirement, but has dabbled in clay for more than 40 years. Her work is currently on display at the COVAS (Coastal Oregon Visual Artists Showcase, on the third floor of the VAC).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.