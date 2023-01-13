Instructor Liz Fox is a retired high school librarian who has lived at the coast for most of her life. She has been a potter full time since her retirement, but has dabbled in clay for more than 40 years. Her work is currently on display at the COVAS (Coastal Oregon Visual Artists Showcase, on the third floor of the VAC).
Students will carve a stamp from a soft rubber block and stamp it on a small clay dish. Carving technique and stamps can be used with multiple media.
• Gel plate printing
Instructor Wendy Schwartz recently retired and moved to Newport, after owning Stampadoodle, a paper crafting and art store in Bellingham, Wash. She has more than 30 years experience teaching art and craft classes.
The class explores mono printing using gel plates. Acrylic paint, stencils, masks and mark making will combine to produce papers.
• Alcohol ink printing
Instructor Jocelyn Stoody has studied graphic design and worked in beading for many years. She eventually became enamored of precious metal claywork and recently moved to Newport.
Students in her class will explore different ways to make bright colors move and blend while creating small pieces of art.
• Colored pencil
Instructor Jordan Essoe will teach students how to blend colored pencils to draw the sunset over the ocean, and how layered color can create depth, texture and emotion.
Essoe is an award-winning artist and writer. He began as a painter but moved on to include film, performance art, playwriting and journalism.
