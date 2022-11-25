Explore the “Painted Stories” of Maria Esther Sund currently adorning the Upstairs Gallery of the Newport Visual Arts Center. The richness of coastal diversity is celebrated as Sund incorporates her Latin heritage with stories of love, happiness and loss portrayed through her mixed media collages. By loosely defining the narrative of her imagery and constantly exploring a variety of techniques and materials, Sund invites the viewer into her creative expressions to engage in their own interpretations.
Sund was born and raised in El Salvador. She traveled abroad and studied art at Simmons College in Boston and La Universidad de Las Americas in Puebla, Mexico. After living in California for 38 years, she has moved to Lincoln County, where she spends time in her studio surrounded by views of the Salmon River.
Sund has been painting for more than 35 years and is now incorporating the additive process of building collage layers with acrylic paint, glazes and mixed media. She then journeys into the retractive process of excavating and exposing areas, revealing beauty beneath the surface. Focused and free intentional play keeps Sund tethered to the process of creating instead of preconceived results, allowing the process to guide her.
“Painted Stories” will be on display until Jan. 15, 2023. A talk by the artist will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
