VAC-exhibit-painted-stories-Cormorant-Love-Maria-Sund

Mixed media collages by artist Maria Esther Sund are on display in an exhibit called “Painted Stories,” now showing in the Upstairs Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center.

Explore the “Painted Stories” of Maria Esther Sund currently adorning the Upstairs Gallery of the Newport Visual Arts Center. The richness of coastal diversity is celebrated as Sund incorporates her Latin heritage with stories of love, happiness and loss portrayed through her mixed media collages. By loosely defining the narrative of her imagery and constantly exploring a variety of techniques and materials, Sund invites the viewer into her creative expressions to engage in their own interpretations.

Sund was born and raised in El Salvador. She traveled abroad and studied art at Simmons College in Boston and La Universidad de Las Americas in Puebla, Mexico. After living in California for 38 years, she has moved to Lincoln County, where she spends time in her studio surrounded by views of the Salmon River.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.