“It’s been an incredible community effort,” said Jason Holland, executive director of Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA), in speaking of fundraising for multi-year improvements to the Newport Performing Arts Center.
The PAC is home to the 350-seat Alice Silverman Theatre and the David Ogden Stiers Studio Theatre, also known as the Black Box, with seating for up to 100. OCCA is the local and regional arts council and manages both of those facilities for the city of Newport
OCCA is in the midst of fundraising for the seventh and final phase of its capital campaign for the PAC, but construction is still not quite within its grasp. Yet every little bit helps.
Pianist Milo Graamans of Yachats is helping out with the project by collaborating with OCCA to present “Milo Graamans: Affirmations of Hope,” a live concert at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 4, on the PAC’s Alice Silverman Theatre stage. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the PAC renovations.
The concert will feature songs from the local musician’s 2022 singer-songwriter album, “A Reason to Change;” his 2020 piano solo album, “Solace;” and other selections. Graamans will be joined by guests Barbara Le Pine, Cameron Locklear, Nikki Paige, and Ian Smith.
Tickets range from $16 to $22 when purchased by phone or at the PAC box office through today (Friday) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are also available online for an additional fee. To learn more, visitwww.coastarts.org/events/milo
The capital campaign kicked off in 2010-11, with the first money coming in during 2012, and it is in its final phase of fundraising. It will fund enhancements and updates to backstage areas; eliminate sound bleed issues between the two theaters; add additional rehearsal space; double the number of dressing rooms; and upgrade the current green room and add a second one, allowing the PAC to host more performances in the years ahead.
Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel spoke to the city’s unique partnership with OCCA at the arts council’s annual meeting Jan. 29. He said only one contractor bid on the phase 7 work, and that bid was considerably higher than the available funds. “Nothing is easy to do anymore more, and this was no exception,” he said of the high bid in the post-pandemic era.
Holland explained that after getting an updated cost estimate that was a $1.5 million increase for phase 7 work, OCCA obtained a redesign cost estimate. The original design had included an expansion of the building, which Holland said is not financially doable at this time.
“Our board and the resident companies supported the new design, which will still increases the number of dressing rooms and green rooms,” he said.
“We’ll work with the city to try to find a contractor who will do the work for closer to our cost estimate,” Holland said. “We’re trying to figure out why the other contractors who expressed interest chose not to bid. But we’re not going to be launching into construction right now.”
Holland noted that many of the early phases of the capital campaign focused on the front of the house — the theaters and lobby, for example. Phase 7 addresses the back of the house, such as rehearsal space and dressing rooms.
Much of the project involves work on the David Ogden Stiers Theatre, fondly known as the Black Box. The project would provide it with acoustical tiles in the ceiling, a new floor and upgraded doors. “It’s lasted a long time, and it’s due for some TLC so that it can last even longer,” Holland said. “The Black Box and backstage focus will really extend the life of the building.”
Phase 7 also includes the Ramona Martin Rehearsal Room, where the PAC’s two pianos are stored. “It’s more than 800 square feet and will become a community rehearsal space,” he said, noting it had previously been a woodshop. The scenery shop is being moved to a large warehouse in the PAC parking lot, to be known as the Don and Ann Davis Scene Shop.
“That move leaves us with a very functional new space,” Holland said.
That’s a key aspect of the newly designed phase 7. “We decided to focus on functionality,” Holland said. “We want every square foot to be more functional. To do more performances — more performances means more audiences — we need to use both theaters at the same time.”
As of now, OCCA needs to raise about $314,000, all that remains of the overall $2.4 million phase 7 project; $2.15 million has already been raised, but costs have increased. In addition, the city has set aside $600,000 for phase 7 — a little over 25 percent of the cost of the phase — in sums of $200,000 for each of the past three years.
“I feel confident the money we need is going to come in,” Holland said, noting he’s awaiting word on several grants. “We’re working together with the city to accomplish a shared goal. I’m disappointed with the high bid but determined to push on. The city is a good partner for this project. We’ll see if the time frame we asked for construction is too short, or the time of year is off.
“Meanwhile, the theaters are still operational,” Holland added. “And we’ll keep fundraising.
“I’m so excited,” he said enthusiastically. “I can envision how this will transform the building.”
The lobby of the PAC has a model display showing the first six phases of the upgrades — that work is all complete — as well as what the phase 7 work would provide.
In addition to Graamans’ concert, more fundraising events are being planned. Holland noted that naming opportunities exist as well, pointing out the Brookhyser Dressing Room. “That’s a great opportunity to honor those in the county who love the arts and to leave a legacy honoring a loved one.”
Holland said OCCA needs the community’s help to raise the remaining money. “We’re grateful for all the contributions that have come before, and just need to get to the finish line,” he said.
Completed phases are:
• Phase 1: Alice Silverman Theatre sound system upgrade.
• Phase 2: Silverman Theatre acoustics upgrade.
• Phase 3: Signage upgrade.
• Phase 4: Silverman Theatre lighting upgrades.
• Phase 5: Women’s restroom expansion.
• Phase 6: Lobby expansion of 612 square feet.
As phase 7 was getting underway, the pandemic hit. As OCCA’s fundraising brochure points out, three years later, the cost of construction and building materials has risen considerably.
“The whole picture is very impressive regarding what has been accomplished, especially considering the size of OCCA and the community,” Holland said. “It shows how this community cares for the arts, and for culture in general.”
