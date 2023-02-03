Incorporating mindfulness into the curriculum of undergraduate social justice courses will be the topic of Oregon State University’s Science Pub event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The free event, which can be attended in person at the Old World Deli in Corvallis or viewed online, will feature a presentation by Kathryn McIntosh, an associate professor in Oregon State’s College of Education. The presentation is titled “Mindfulness in Social Justice Education: Critical Race Feminist Perspectives.”

