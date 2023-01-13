The Oregon Coast Chorus will hold an open house on Jan. 19 at the American Legion Hall in Newport, where they will introduce their new musical director and provide information for women and girls over age 14 who may be interested in joining the chorus.
Brandon Lucas has been hired as the new musical director of the Oregon Coast Chorus. The group will be introducing Lucas during an open house set for Thursday, Jan. 19, at American Legion Post 116, 424 W Olive St., Newport, where the group holds its weekly rehearsals.
Lucas is a writer, composer, pianist, teacher and technician who has been playing and teaching piano for nearly 20 years. He began playing at a young age, where he discovered a love for jazz, rock and musical theater performance. He began acting, singing and performing professionally by age 13, and has since performed with world class musicians throughout the country in a variety of musical groups and projects.
After receiving his degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 2020, Lucas decided to focus on teaching and repairing pianos full time. In 2022, he left his long-time home in Colorado and moved to the Oregon coast, completed his education at the Piano Technician Academy and opened Pacific Coast Pianos in Lincoln City. He is a member of the Piano Technicians Guild and the National Music Teachers Association.
“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead this special group of people to make lovely music together,” Lucas said. “Musical groups and projects like this are the things that are truly important to our community.”
According to team coordinator Mary Mamer, “We are very excited to have someone with this background join our chorus as the musical director. His skills fit right in with our goal of providing quality acapella music in the barbershop style to our community.” While the pandemic slowed everyone down, the chorus continued to work on performance skills during Zoom rehearsals. Now that they are singing in the community again, those skills are being demonstrated as they share the joy of singing.
The chorus has attracted several new members during the holiday season and will be hosting an open house on Jan. 19. Women and girls over 14 interested in learning more about the chorus, singing acapella music in four-part harmony, and Sweet Adelines International, are invited to join them at the American Legion Hall in Newport. Rehearsals begin at 6:15 p.m. every Thursday. All rehearsals are open to the public. Women are invited to check them out any Thursday night.
