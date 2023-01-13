oregon-coast-chorus-open-house

The Oregon Coast Chorus will hold an open house on Jan. 19 at the American Legion Hall in Newport, where they will introduce their new musical director and provide information for women and girls over age 14 who may be interested in joining the chorus.

Brandon Lucas has been hired as the new musical director of the Oregon Coast Chorus. The group will be introducing Lucas during an open house set for Thursday, Jan. 19, at American Legion Post 116, 424 W Olive St., Newport, where the group holds its weekly rehearsals.

Lucas is a writer, composer, pianist, teacher and technician who has been playing and teaching piano for nearly 20 years. He began playing at a young age, where he discovered a love for jazz, rock and musical theater performance. He began acting, singing and performing professionally by age 13, and has since performed with world class musicians throughout the country in a variety of musical groups and projects.

