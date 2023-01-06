mike-o_donnell-on-KYAK

Local folksinger/songwriter Mike O’Donnell will be featured this Sunday, Jan. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. on KYAQ 91.7 FM’s Club Kayak.

Lincoln County’s only public radio station, KYAQ 91.7 FM, presents local folksinger/songwriter Mike O’Donnell live in its radio show Club Kayak this Sunday, Jan. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Club Kayak features local musicians once a month on Sunday evenings.

Moderator Gilbert Bernhardt will chat with O’Donnell, who will be performing his own songs and other folk tunes during the radio program.

