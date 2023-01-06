Lincoln County’s only public radio station, KYAQ 91.7 FM, presents local folksinger/songwriter Mike O’Donnell live in its radio show Club Kayak this Sunday, Jan. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Club Kayak features local musicians once a month on Sunday evenings.
Moderator Gilbert Bernhardt will chat with O’Donnell, who will be performing his own songs and other folk tunes during the radio program.
O’Donnell has been performing folk music for more than 40 years to audiences of all ages. He writes his own songs, many of them inspired by his life in Lincoln County. He also sings traditional folk tunes and plays guitar and harmonica.
He was born and raised in Lincoln County, and he returned to the south county in 2019 after spending 15 years in New Hampshire, where he worked as a substitute teacher and librarian.
O’Donnell has performed at the Northwest Folklife Festival, the Oregon State Capital, the Oregon Folklife Festival, and in Ireland, and wrote the centennial song for Lincoln County, where his ancestors homesteaded. He played many years on Sunday mornings at the former Whale’s Tale on the Newport Bayfront.
He wrote “The First Hundred Years,” a centennial book published by the News-Times.
Tune in to listen to O’Donnell live on Club Kayak (KYAQ) at KYAQ 91.7 FM and on www.kyaq.org on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.
