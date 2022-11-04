The 14th annual Nye Beach Banner Art Auction kicks off at noon on Saturday (Nov. 5) at the Newport Visual Arts Center and online.
The auction benefits the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts visual arts education programming for youth, including art days and camp at the VAC, along with the popular Art Bus, which brings arts activities to communities across Lincoln County.
Coordinated and sponsored by the Nye Beach Merchants Association, the Nye Beach Banner Art program is a volunteer effort that celebrates the arts and local artists, bringing beautiful, whimsical and often thought-provoking banner art to the Nye Beach commercial district, all while raising essential funding in support of youth arts education.
Banner artists range from school children to professional painters. Many of this year’s 55 banners highlight the historic Nye Beach neighborhood and the beauty of the central Oregon coast, while some reflect the optional, suggested theme of “Sunflowers for Ukraine.” In addition, four of the banners up for auction this year were contributed by artists in Newport’s sister city, Mombetsu, Japan, as part of an annual exchange in which locally painted banners are in turn sent to Mombetsu.
An in-person kick-off party for the banner auction will be held Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VAC (777 NW Beach Drive). There will be live music from Barbara Turrill and Bill Stiffler. Banners will be on display and available for viewing Nov. 5-13 at the VAC (Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.), as well as online at https://coastarts/nyebeachbanner/. The auction opens at noon Saturday, and all bidding will be conducted online at https://www.32auctions.com/NyeBeachBanner2022.
The following Saturday, Nov. 12, the VAC will be offering a free, drop-in art activity — fun for children and adults alike — from noon to 4 p.m.
Chasse Davidson, director of the Newport Visual Arts Center, said, “The Nye Beach Banner Art project is truly a community effort, from the craft group that helps prepare the banners with local business owner Veronica Lundell, who coordinates the overall project; to OCCA’s Newport Visual Arts Center managing the auction and hosting the free, public kick-off event; to project sponsorship from the Nye Beach Merchants Association; to musicians donating their talents for the kick-off; and finally to all the artists who contribute their creativity and heart to celebrate the arts and support OCCA’s arts education programming for youth in our region.”
As Lundell explains, “It’s for the kids. It’s about the kids.”
