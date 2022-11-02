Nye Beach Banner Auction

Khara Ledonne and her children display a banner created by Ledonne that will be part of the upcoming Nye Beach Banner Art Auction. (Courtesy photo)

The 14th annual Nye Beach Banner Art Auction kicks off at noon on Saturday (Nov. 5) at the Newport Visual Arts Center and online.

The auction benefits the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts visual arts education programming for youth, including art days and camp at the VAC, along with the popular Art Bus, which brings arts activities to communities across Lincoln County.

