The Newport Symphony Orchestra will perform two concerts this weekend at the Newport Performing Arts Center — at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, and again at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. The PAC is located at 777 W Olive St. in Newport.
This weekend’s performances will feature the world premiere of a newly commissioned musical piece by environmental composer Dr. Sara Graef. It will commemorate and celebrate the Yakona Nature Preserve in Newport, which is an educational resource for the region. The preserve centers around the ethos of protecting the land from human encroachment, sharing the natural history, as well as the history of the late indigenous group that inhabited the area. To learn more, go to www.yakonaoregon.org/history.
The orchestra’s performance of “Yakona” will also feature local photographers in a captivating film pairing the music with photos of Yakona and its wildlife inhabitants. Additionally, the Waldport High School Digital Art Department will have an art show in the lobby on screens displayed in tandem with the Olive Street Gallery at the PAC, which will feature Yakona Preserve photos by Bill Posner and Rena Olson.
In selecting the music for these concerts, Newport Symphony Conductor Adam Flatt continues his long standing love of new orchestral music as well as old by pairing this new commission piece with works by beloved Oregon composer Ernest Bloch and Robert Schumann.
