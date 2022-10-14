A commissioned piece honoring the Yakona preserve along Yaquina Bay’s coastal forests, a lost and found violin concerto, a selection of Mozart — all these and more are featured in the 2022-23 season of the Newport Symphony Orchestra.
The Newport Symphony is taking a new tack this Saturday, Oct. 15, with a chamber music concert at the Doerfler Family Theater of the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center on the Newport Bayfront.
The availability of the Doerfler Family Theater presents an opportunity for the symphony to offer a “Mozart Mingle” evening, according to Adam Flatt, conductor and music director of the symphony.
“Our intention for some years has been to present a series of concerts at the Doerfler — we’ll have two this year, and maybe three next year,” he said.
The symphony streamed chamber music concerts during the COVID pandemic, when in-person events were not possible. “That’s what we were able to put together at the time,” Flatt noted, adding that they were well received.
The Mozart Mingle chamber concert is part of the symphony season for 2022-23. While Flatt will not be present for it, he said he played a role in selecting the music and performers.
Taking part are Newport Symphony string section members, piano and clarinet, with the music described by the symphony as creating “the perfect light ambience as we transition into the mellow mood of fall together, overlooking the bay and ocean.”
“This is a beautiful program with one of Mozart’s great works in chamber music,” said Flatt. “The Mozart quartet for clarinet and string is one of the great works in the chamber music repertoire.”
He added that the intimate setting in the Doerfler Theater is ideal for a chamber concert.
“I recommend attending in the highest possible terms,” he said with enthusiasm.
Obtain tickets for the Doerfler chamber concert at https://coastarts.org/events/nso-chamber-music-mozart-mingle/
November concert
The symphony orchestra returns to its home by the beach when it performs “American Impressions” Nov. 5 and 6 at the Alice Silverman Theatre of the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC).
Violin concerto no. 2 by the late African-American composer Florence Price will be performed by violin soloist Er-Gene Kahng.
Flatt explained that Price died in 1952, and the concerto was one of her last works. “It was lost for a while, and was found in a dilapidated house that once belonged to Price,” Flatt said.
“Er-Gene is one of the leading exponents of Price’s work,” Flatt said. She is known internationally as a researcher and performer of Price’s music.
“When we talk about found work, it’s often that the pieces were tucked away in a book in a library somewhere, but in this case, this treasure was found in a house in Illinois,” Flatt said. “We are fortunate that the new owners saw that it was valuable. She is having her moment in the sun now, years after her death. It’s a great story, and her work is quite interesting.’
Flatt has previously conducted Kahng and said she speaks eloquently about Price. He has invited her to offer comments at the November concerts.
The concerts present the “New World Symphony” by Dvorak, who wrote that piece while in New York and Iowa in the 1890s. The symphony is also known as Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95: From the New World.
Dvorak told his composition students at what was to become the Juilliard School that if they wanted to write authentic American music, they needed to look to African-American music, the music of former slaves. Flatt said the folk tune “Going Home” became a symphonic melody, when usually folk songs come later, from symphonic melodies.
Flatt calls the “New World Symphony” one of the great all-time symphonies. “It’s always great to play this here,” he said.
Flatt said the program also includes John Harbison’s “Remembering Gatsby (Foxtrot for Orchestra),” inspired by “The Great Gatsby” and dating to the 1980s. Kahng will also be featured in Ernest Chausson’s “Poeme” for violin and orchestra, a more melancholy work that Flatt said will complement the “sparkling Price piece very nicely.”
As usual with Newport Symphony concerts, Flatt will give a preconcert talk at 6:45 p.m. at the Saturday concert, and will offer comments during the concert Sunday. He said Kahng will join him in talking with the audience.
And wine receptions at the PAC following each symphony performance are back. “It’s a lovely way to build unity with the audience, a nice way to build fellowship,” Flatt said.
November’s concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Future concerts
Flatt, who is conducting the season’s concerts, is pleased with the symphony’s new season., which he described as “tremendously strong.” He added, “I look at each piece from the vantage point of a patron — whether I would want to buy a ticket for that music, and my answer is resoundingly ‘yes.’”
“Last season went well,” Flatt said. “It was a journey back on stage. It was a strong season, and I’m proud we could offer meaningful experiences to the audience. But it feels more normal this season.”
Dec. 7 will feature two concerts, at 2 and at 7:30 p.m., at the PAC, with soprano Susan Williams and Katherine Evans on trumpet. Titled “Baroque and Beyond for the Holidays II,” the concerts include music by Handel from Messiah, and by Ralph Vaughan Williams, as well as selections for the holiday season.
Looking ahead to January, the world premiere of work by Sara Carina Graef will be performed Jan. 21 and 22. The Newport Symphony Orchestra commissioned her symphonic work in conjunction with Yakona Nature Preserve and Waldport High School’s digital media and design program. Her music will be juxtaposed with photo selections.
“This distinguishes us, and it’s crucial that our orchestra belongs to our community — it localizes us, making us locally important and relevant,” Flatt said of the commissioned piece.
Finally, pianist Hunter Noack will perform March 18 and 19 in pieces by Dvorak, Otoroino Respighi, Gabriela Lena Frank and Rachmaninoff.
