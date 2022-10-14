gibbons-exhibit-at-maritime-center

“Summer Rain Clouds” is the name of this painting by the late artist Michael Gibbons. A showing of Gibbons’ work, “The Yaquina Exhibition: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape,” is on display at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport.

On view for the first time in years is a traveling exhibition created by the Yaquina River Museum of Art featuring 35 plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River Watershed, created by the late artist Michael Gibbons.

The display — “The Yaquina Exhibition: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape” — is showing from now through Jan. 15, 2023, in the Mezzanine Gallery, located inside the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center at 333 E Bay Blvd., Newport.

