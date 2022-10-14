“Summer Rain Clouds” is the name of this painting by the late artist Michael Gibbons. A showing of Gibbons’ work, “The Yaquina Exhibition: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape,” is on display at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport.
On view for the first time in years is a traveling exhibition created by the Yaquina River Museum of Art featuring 35 plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River Watershed, created by the late artist Michael Gibbons.
The display — “The Yaquina Exhibition: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape” — is showing from now through Jan. 15, 2023, in the Mezzanine Gallery, located inside the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center at 333 E Bay Blvd., Newport.
Supportive artifacts from the Lincoln County Historical Society collections will also be featured as part of this exhibition. A book on Gibbon’s work and Giclee prints will be available for sale in the museum store.
An opening receptions will take place today (Friday) from 4 to 7 p.m. Also, there will be a panel discussion on Oct. 25 about this exhibit and another exhibit — “Tidewaters: Looking Back on Oregon’s Coast Range Rivers,” by Corvallis photographer Rich Bergeman. The Oct. 14 opening reception and Oct. 25 panel discussion are free and open to the public. Admission fees apply to daily visitation to the maritime center; Lincoln County Historical Society members and active-duty military get in free.
Exhibition statement
The purpose of the Michael Gibbons exhibit is to offer a visual documentation of the beauty, history, health and viability of the Yaquina Watershed. Through experiencing these poetic landscape interpretations, a benchmark is offered for sustaining this significant environment for forests, fish and wildlife. This artist’s vision emphasizes the benefits of the watershed, which provides employment, a water source, healthy air quality, and recreational venues for the region. This stunning exhibit will inform current and future generations about the effects of changing climate and the human impact on the environment. Its viewing will encourage others to visit the Yaquina region and seek out the many experiences it has to offer.
Artist statement
Born in Portland in 1943 and a fifth generation Oregonian, Michael Gibbons was actively painting the Oregon landscape for 55 years. He continued working in his signature style to create intimate views of the ever-changing Northwest landscape until his death in 2020.
Preferring to work alone, Michael isolated himself among the trees and waterways where he could listen to the “voice of the land.” The artist used the painter’s tools to give substance to that voice and spirit by communicating space, color, form and light through his innate talent and refined execution. “What is painted is of secondary importance; how it is painted is the critical aspect. It is in the execution of the painting that the possibility of interaction with it takes place,” he said.
Michael Gibbons’ paintings communicate nature’s sacred voices onto a painted surface for the viewer to experience and to become part of and respond to. “All of the world we experience, every human being, every bush, every tree, and every rock is a gift to us for this part of our earthly experience,” he said.
When en plein air (in the landscape), he would come to a place that felt right to him, then pause, find a bush he could hang on to and grab a branch. “‘How would you like to be seen?’” he would ask. “You can almost hear the chorus of the different trees. It’s a sense. You don’t hear words, but the language is right there. It’s a living being.”
