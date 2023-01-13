The Metropolitan Opera will transmit Giordano’s rarely performed masterpiece, “Fedora,” live from the Met to the Newport Performing Arts Center, on screen in HD, on Saturday morning, Jan. 14, at 9:55 a.m. Audiences are invited to take part in this special treat, watching the drama as it unfolds, live, directly from the Met stage.
This production marks the opera’s return to the Met for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met’s new production promises to deliver.
Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today’s most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé’s murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora’s confidante, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex, with much-loved Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting.
Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera’s three distinctive settings — a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.
Run time is approximately 2 hours, 40 minutes, with one intermission, which will include exclusive behind-the-scenes content and cast interviews led by host Ailyn Pérez. It is sung in the original Italian, with subtitles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.