“Fedora,” live from the Metropolitan Opera, will be shown in high definition on the big screen at the Newport Performing Arts Center this Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9:55 a.m.

The Metropolitan Opera will transmit Giordano’s rarely performed masterpiece, “Fedora,” live from the Met to the Newport Performing Arts Center, on screen in HD, on Saturday morning, Jan. 14, at 9:55 a.m. Audiences are invited to take part in this special treat, watching the drama as it unfolds, live, directly from the Met stage.

This production marks the opera’s return to the Met for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met’s new production promises to deliver.

