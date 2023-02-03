Oregon Kelp Alliance co-founder Tom Calvanese dives for urchins. Calvanese will talk about efforts to restore healthy kelp forests along the Oregon coast during a science pub event on Feb. 8. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Public Broadcasting)
Oregon Kelp Alliance co-founder Tom Calvanese dives for urchins. Calvanese will talk about efforts to restore healthy kelp forests along the Oregon coast during a science pub event on Feb. 8. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Public Broadcasting)
The Audubon Society of Lincoln City and the Oregon Kelp Alliance will host a Science at the Pub presentation, “Working for Healthy Kelp Forests in Oregon,” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Pacific City. (Photo by Brandon Cole)
The Audubon Society of Lincoln City and the Oregon Kelp Alliance will host a Science at the Pub presentation, “Working for Healthy Kelp Forests in Oregon,” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Pelican Brewing Company, 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City.
Oregon’s kelp forests are vital habitat for an amazing variety of marine species that sustain life and livelihoods on the Oregon coast. Productive kelp forests support local fisheries by providing food and shelter for marine life and protect coastlines from coastal erosion by buffering wave action. Those lucky enough to dive in a healthy kelp forest experience unparalleled biodiversity and a unique beauty. But around the world, kelp forests are declining at an alarming rate due to climate change and resulting ecological imbalance. Their loss is detrimental to ocean health and coastal communities. Groups like the Oregon Kelp Alliance are working to address this crisis.
A diverse group of divers, scientists, natural resource managers, fishermen, ecotour guides, chefs, and others have joined to form the Oregon Kelp Alliance with the mission to better understand, preserve, and restore Oregon’s kelp forests. Efforts include kelp forest restoration at multiple sites. ORKA co-founder Tom Calvanese will talk about the ecology of kelp, efforts to restore healthy kelp forests, and how one can be involved in this work.
The event is free and open to the public. Beverages and food will be available for purchase at Pelican Brewing Company.
Audubon Society of Lincoln City was founded as a chapter of the National Audubon Society in 2005. A nonprofit membership organization, ASLC is active in education and advocacy for protection of birds, other wildlife, and their habitats in Lincoln and Tillamook Counties. Learn more at www.lincolncityaudubon.org
Oregon Kelp Alliance is a diverse coalition of stakeholders working to support healthy kelp forests off the Oregon Coast through education, research, and direct action. Learn more at www.oregonkelp.com
