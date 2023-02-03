The Audubon Society of Lincoln City and the Oregon Kelp Alliance will host a Science at the Pub presentation, “Working for Healthy Kelp Forests in Oregon,” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Pelican Brewing Company, 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City.

Oregon’s kelp forests are vital habitat for an amazing variety of marine species that sustain life and livelihoods on the Oregon coast. Productive kelp forests support local fisheries by providing food and shelter for marine life and protect coastlines from coastal erosion by buffering wave action. Those lucky enough to dive in a healthy kelp forest experience unparalleled biodiversity and a unique beauty. But around the world, kelp forests are declining at an alarming rate due to climate change and resulting ecological imbalance. Their loss is detrimental to ocean health and coastal communities. Groups like the Oregon Kelp Alliance are working to address this crisis.

