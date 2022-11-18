Don’t miss the opportunity to attend the 22nd annual Angels Ball on Dec. 3. at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. The limited number of remaining tickets are selling fast for what is considered Lincoln City’s most festive gala of the year. Reserved seating is offered with the purchase of a table of eight. Individual tickets are available for open seating.
The main fundraiser for Angels Anonymous (a 501(c)3 charitable organization), The Festival of Trees and Angels Ball raises funds to provide immediate and basic needs to residents of north Lincoln County from Depoe Bay north to Rose Lodge. COVID-19 and the Echo Mountain Fire greatly increased the need for assistance in north Lincoln County in 2020 and 2021. Angels Anonymous, with the help of generous donors, was able to help meet the need.
This year’s ball will feature fabulous food, the auction of 22 wonderfully decorated Christmas Trees, a 50/50 raffle and 10 wreaths in a silent auction, along with a wide variety of other items.
Top off the evening enjoying terrific live music from Collective Nation. When this band hits the stage, be ready to hit the floor. Their set includes modern hits from Bruno Mars, Beyonce, DNCE, Maroon 5 and more.
Doors open at 5 p.m., call to dinner at 6:30 p.m., and music and dancing from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Formal wear is not required but encouraged. Tickets to the ball are $125 per person or a table of eight for $1,000. Tickets are available now at Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, 4039 NW Logan Road, or online at angels-anonymous.org. For more information, call Phil Robertson at 541-921-7359 or email phillylphil@msn.com, or Roger Robertson at 541-996-7474 or email allways@charter.net
The Festival of Trees, a free family event, will open at Chinook Winds on Nov. 30 and end on the afternoon of Dec. 3. The whole family is welcome to the free public viewing on Dec. 1 and 2, from noon to 8 p.m., and Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive straight from the North Pole to make a pre-Christmas appearance for photos and Christmas requests on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.
For those who would like to sponsor a tree, there are a few still available. So put your thinking caps on to plan a dazzling tree for your family or your business to sponsor at the Festival of Trees and watch it raise money at the live auction on the night of the ball. It’s an invigorating experience to work together decorating the perfect tree for a perfect cause. Not only is it a “feel good” experience, but your business will be in the spotlight among those who generously help the community to thrive. The cost for a space and a tree to decorate provided by Angels Anonymous is $100. If you provide your own tree, the cost is $50.
To receive a sponsorship packet, contact Phil Robertson or Roger Robertson at the information listed above. Packets will also be available at the Lincoln City Chamber or at Coast Drafting and Design at 1540 SE Highway 101, Lincoln City.
