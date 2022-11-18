Don’t miss the opportunity to attend the 22nd annual Angels Ball on Dec. 3. at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. The limited number of remaining tickets are selling fast for what is considered Lincoln City’s most festive gala of the year. Reserved seating is offered with the purchase of a table of eight. Individual tickets are available for open seating.

The main fundraiser for Angels Anonymous (a 501(c)3 charitable organization), The Festival of Trees and Angels Ball raises funds to provide immediate and basic needs to residents of north Lincoln County from Depoe Bay north to Rose Lodge. COVID-19 and the Echo Mountain Fire greatly increased the need for assistance in north Lincoln County in 2020 and 2021. Angels Anonymous, with the help of generous donors, was able to help meet the need.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.