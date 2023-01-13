chamber-music-concert

Newport Symphony Orchestra violinist Alistair Kok and the Trio Musicorum Medicorum will present a free chamber music concert this Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, located at 2315 N Coast Highway in Newport. Donations will be accepted at the door.

Also performing on the program will be the Newberg High School String Quartet.

