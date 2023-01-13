Newport Symphony Orchestra violinist Alistair Kok and the Trio Musicorum Medicorum will present a free chamber music concert this Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, located at 2315 N Coast Highway in Newport. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Also performing on the program will be the Newberg High School String Quartet.
Trio Musicorum Medicorum, formed in Portland in 2015, regularly performs chamber music concerts and recitals in Portland, Newport and the surrounding areas. Kok has performed professionally with orchestras and chamber ensembles throughout New England, Ohio and Virginia. Pianist Andrew Bonner studied piano at the New England Conservatory of Music and was a freelance musician in Boston for 20 years. Cellist Rebecca Reese studied cello at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Denver. She has performed in many classical orchestras and chamber music groups and created studio-recorded background music for TV and movies such as “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Ghostbusters” and “The Color Purple.”
The trio will be performing Johannes Brahms #39 Trio for Violin, Violoncello, and Piano arranged by arranged by Theodor Kirchner from the String Sextet in B-flat major, Op.18.
The Newberg High School String Quartet, under the direction of Joel Tanner, will be performing movements from Mozart’s Divertimento in C major and the String Quartet #1 by Alexander Borodin. Student performers include Gracey Sanders and Jonathan Rapp, violin, Joshua Howery, viola and Nathaniel Nauman, cello. One of the longest running string programs in Oregon, the Newberg High School orchestra program recently expanded to include the JOY program, a community funded strings outreach program that places the string instruments in the hands of primary and elementary school students.
This free chamber music concert is a presentation of the Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival. The festival presents three major events each year: 1) an annual four-day April festival for high school orchestras; 2) a chamber music concert series with high school students and professional musicians playing side-by-side; and 3) a Composers’ Symposium for middle school and high school students.
