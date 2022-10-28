fractural-interscape-at-VAC-Darren-Orange-Aquaterra

“Aquaterra,” by Astoria artist Darren Orange, is part of an exhibition called “Fractal Interscape,” which is currently on display in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center.

An exhibition called “Fractal Interscape,” featuring abstract paintings by Astoria resident Darren Orange, is currently on display in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center, located at 777 NW Beach Drive.

Orange has spent the majority of the past 20 years absorbing and projecting the coastal landscape, seascape and atmosphere of Astoria in his paintings. The atmospheric and geological drama of the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean merging is a source of constant inspiration for him.

