An exhibition called “Fractal Interscape,” featuring abstract paintings by Astoria resident Darren Orange, is currently on display in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center, located at 777 NW Beach Drive.
Orange has spent the majority of the past 20 years absorbing and projecting the coastal landscape, seascape and atmosphere of Astoria in his paintings. The atmospheric and geological drama of the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean merging is a source of constant inspiration for him.
“The light and color of the Northwest keeps me tethered to a suggestion of landscape and emotional interscape. Fractal shards reference experience and sense of place,” Orange said.
While Orange paints primarily with oil, he has a history of incorporating nontraditional materials such as cement and burlap into his paintings, and he has worked with bronze as well. He describes his paintings as gritty, layered, sometimes romanticized reflections of place or atmosphere. Bold contrasting colors are applied with trowels, scrapers and his hands. Brushes tend to be too fussy for Orange, as he is commonly producing more than 20 large-scale paintings simultaneously. Many of his paintings are fluid, not preconceived and come to fruition quickly with intense energy. He compares the intentional placement of color at later stages of his process to the slow methodical moves of a chess game.
Orange grew up on the eastern slopes of the central Washington Cascades, where he earned his B.A. in fine arts from Western Washington University in 1999. He has gone on to exhibit his work in galleries across Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, Florida and New York. He is the recipient of numerous grants and awards, including the Ford Family Foundation Residency Grant Award in 2013 and the Oregon Governor’s Office Exhibit in 2019.
“Fractal Interscape” will be on display through Nov. 27. The VAC is open Wednesday through Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.