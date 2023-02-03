first-weekend-Janet-Runger-Assemblage-Art

Assemblage art by Janet Runger can be viewed at Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio, located at 305 N Main St. in Toledo.

On the first weekend of every month, Toledo celebrates its vibrant arts community in a citywide event at local galleries and studios. During First Weekend, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday, art lovers and gallery goers are invited to talk with local artisans and enjoy a weekend filled with art at all participating locations.

Featured this weekend is the Yaquina River Museum of Art’s newly installed show, the “Board Members Collect” exhibition. The Board Member Collect show is an opportunity for members of the museum’s board to display art from their own personal collections in the museum for the public to see, highlighting the works of artists both familiar and new to visitors.

