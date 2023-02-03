On the first weekend of every month, Toledo celebrates its vibrant arts community in a citywide event at local galleries and studios. During First Weekend, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday, art lovers and gallery goers are invited to talk with local artisans and enjoy a weekend filled with art at all participating locations.
Featured this weekend is the Yaquina River Museum of Art’s newly installed show, the “Board Members Collect” exhibition. The Board Member Collect show is an opportunity for members of the museum’s board to display art from their own personal collections in the museum for the public to see, highlighting the works of artists both familiar and new to visitors.
One work on display is a striking Arizona landscape painted by the museum’s late co-founder, Michael Gibbons, titled “Drama Before A Storm.” This plein air painting was received by the museum as a gift from the estate of Kay Moxness, an original museum board member. Moxness loved Gibbons’ work and believed strongly in the formation of the Yaquina River Museum of Art to bring fine arts to the local community.
See this work and many other pieces from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Yaquina River Museum of Art’s Schoolhouse Exhibit Space, located at 151 NE Alder St. For more information, visit yaquinarivermuseumofart.org
Across the street at Michael Gibbons’ Signature Gallery, 140 NE Alder St., original works by Gibbons will be on display, with a spotlight on “April Mist Over Springhill,” a vineyard painting of the spring growth of the grapes on the vine as the vast evergreen Oregon rainforest is shrouded in a graying mist beyond the fields. Gibbons had a series of plein air vineyard paintings, including one that was chosen to be featured on the label of a Flying Dutchman Syrah. See this work and many other original oil paintings from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Down on Main Street, Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio will feature the works of multiple artists. The gallery space, run by assemblage artist Janet Runger, features new and exciting works for viewers to see. Shown in the gallery are the works of Alice Haga, fused glass; Val Bolen, tile and ceramic pieces; Paula Teplitz, sculptural jellyfish mobiles; Jeff Gibford, digitally manipulated photographs; Veta Bakhtina, oil paintings; Sylvia Hosie, wildlife photography; Tish Epperson, watercolors; and Susan Jones, woven fiber jellyfish. Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio is located at 305 N Main St., and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Also showing along Main Street are the current artists selected for the quarterly installments of Art Toledo’s Phantom Galleries. The city of Toledo launched an art revitalization initiative to promote Toledo, it’s art, industry and history.
Phantom Galleries is an ART Toledo project that promotes available commercial building spaces on Main Street by exhibiting local art. The Phantom Galleries change out on a quarterly basis with new artists that apply to have their work on display.
Currently featured are the works of Toshio Toguchi, gyotaku prints, and Erin Smith, watercolor and mixed media. See what’s new in the Phantom Galleries during First Weekend and read about currently featured artists’ work in their biographies posted next to their exhibited spaces.
