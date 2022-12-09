Red-O-Christmas-Show

Karlia Bertness and Lucy Furuheim perform in the Red Octopus Theatre Company’s annual holiday event, “The Christmas Show!” on stage at the Newport Performing Arts Center on Dec. 16 and 17. (Photo by Chris Graamans)

 Chris Graamans

Red Octopus Theatre Company’s annual holiday event, “The Christmas Show!” is back. Audiences of all ages are invited to celebrate the joy of the season with family-friendly comedy, Christmas music, hot chocolate, homemade cookies, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a sprinkling of holiday magic.

This year’s event features the brand new, joyfully funny holiday comedy “It’s a Wonderful Carol, Actually,” directed by Darcy Lawrence. The fictitious Westside Community Players have decided to stage a live production of Frank Capra’s classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” When a winter storm takes out a bridge, leaving most of the cast stranded in another town, it’s up to the show’s stage manager and a rag-tag group of crew members, ushers and the audience to save the day. After all, the show must go on. But between the jilted actor who is still bitter about not having been cast, the spotlight-stealing vocalist determined to turn the show into a musical, and the wealthy philanthropist who can’t quite remember which Christmas film she’s reenacting, will they be able to?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.