Karlia Bertness and Lucy Furuheim perform in the Red Octopus Theatre Company’s annual holiday event, “The Christmas Show!” on stage at the Newport Performing Arts Center on Dec. 16 and 17. (Photo by Chris Graamans)
Red Octopus Theatre Company’s annual holiday event, “The Christmas Show!” is back. Audiences of all ages are invited to celebrate the joy of the season with family-friendly comedy, Christmas music, hot chocolate, homemade cookies, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a sprinkling of holiday magic.
This year’s event features the brand new, joyfully funny holiday comedy “It’s a Wonderful Carol, Actually,” directed by Darcy Lawrence. The fictitious Westside Community Players have decided to stage a live production of Frank Capra’s classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” When a winter storm takes out a bridge, leaving most of the cast stranded in another town, it’s up to the show’s stage manager and a rag-tag group of crew members, ushers and the audience to save the day. After all, the show must go on. But between the jilted actor who is still bitter about not having been cast, the spotlight-stealing vocalist determined to turn the show into a musical, and the wealthy philanthropist who can’t quite remember which Christmas film she’s reenacting, will they be able to?
This premiere production features a heaping helping of standout local talent, including Barbara Berge, Karlia Bertness, Kayla Cooley, Stacy Fischer, Lucy Furuheim, Alexander Herd, Cody Larsen, CJ McCarty, Nikki Paige, Alex Gregory Robbins, Pete Theodore and William Derik Webster.
“It’s a night to relax, have a few laughs with family and friends, and delight in the spirit of the holiday season,” said Lawrence, “Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stopping by to greet their fans at intermission, and as always, we’ll be sending audiences home with hot chocolate and some of Kate Boyes’ incredible homemade cookies!”
The production begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Alice Silverman Theatre at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W Olive St. Tickets are $20 if purchased online or by calling 541-265-2787. Audiences can also reserve seats online at www.coastarts.org/events/christmas22 (online ticketing fee applies). To learn more, visit www.octopusonstage.com
Once again, in keeping with the spirit of the season, Red Octopus Theatre Company is sponsoring a food drive to support Food Share of Lincoln County. Audiences can save $5 each when they purchase tickets in person at the Newport Performing Arts Center box office and bring two food donations per ticket (please, no glass, perishables, or soon-to-be expiring products). No need to wait for the night of the show — this “discount with donation” is available now at the box office during business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.