dance-workshop

New York City-based dancer and choreographer Phoebe Berglund will lead a dance composition workshop on Dec. 21 at the Newport School of Artistic Movement.

Newport School of Artistic Movement (NSAM) and Pacific Dance Ensemble (PDE) are excited to announce a dance composition workshop led by New York City-based dancer and choreographer and NSAM/PDE alumni Phoebe Berglund on Dec. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the NSAM studio in Newport.

In this afternoon workshop, Berglund will guide participants through steps in the choreographic process. Beginning with various exercises in improvisational forms to develop movement ideas, students will then create their own graphic and written dance scores to perform with the group. No formal dance training is required. For more information and registration email pdedance@msn.com or call 541-961-2316

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.