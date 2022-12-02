Newport School of Artistic Movement (NSAM) and Pacific Dance Ensemble (PDE) are excited to announce a dance composition workshop led by New York City-based dancer and choreographer and NSAM/PDE alumni Phoebe Berglund on Dec. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the NSAM studio in Newport.
In this afternoon workshop, Berglund will guide participants through steps in the choreographic process. Beginning with various exercises in improvisational forms to develop movement ideas, students will then create their own graphic and written dance scores to perform with the group. No formal dance training is required. For more information and registration email pdedance@msn.com or call 541-961-2316
Berglund is an American choreographer making works for theaters, museums, galleries and outdoor sites. Her choreography is characterized by the use of repetitive formal structures, athletic physicality accented by classical ballet and contemporary gestures. Berglund’s early formal training was in ballet and modern dance, which she studied at NSAM and later at the Martha Graham School in NYC. In 2013, she earned her MFA at Hunter College in combined media and is the recipient of the Leutz/Reidel Fellowship at the Universitat der Kunst Berlin.
Recently, Berglund’s work has been presented at The Aldrich Museum of Contemporary Art 2022, The Getty Museum Los Angeles 2021, Sadler’s Wells Theater London 2021, Gallery of Academy of Music Czech Republic 2020, Storm King Art Center 2019, MoMA PS1 2018, Villa Empain Brussels 2018, The Center for Performance Research NYC 2017, New Art Dealers Alliance NY 2017, Movement Research at Judson Memorial Church 2016. She has been an Artist in Residence at Swatch Group in Shanghai, Boghossian Foundation Brussels, Shandaken at Storm King Art Center, MoMA PS1, Lighthouse Works Fisher’s Island and Hunter College. She has been a visiting artist at the University of Arts Helsinki, Finland, Virginia Commonwealth University and MoMA. Berglund has an upcoming project at the Jewish Museum in 2022. Her art works are in the MoMA Library Collection.
