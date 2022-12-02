The Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble will present its annual Seasonal Celebration Concert on Dec. 3 at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw in Florence, and on Dec.10 at the Yachats Commons, with both concerts beginning at 2 p.m.
The Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble will present its annual Seasonal Celebration Concert on Dec. 3 at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw in Florence, and on Dec. 10 at the Yachats Commons, with both concerts beginning at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the Florence concert will benefit Food Share, and the Yachats concert will benefit South Lincoln Resources and Yachats Food Pantry.
The program will draw heavily on favorites of a season celebrated by Christian, Jewish, Solstice and Kwanzaa traditions. Featured are “Christmas Festival,” by Leroy Anderson; “Hanukah,” by Bill Arche; a concert band arrangement of the “Hallelujah Chorus;” “A Kwanzaa Celebration,” by John O”Reilly; and, of course, Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” There will also be opportunity for audience participation with a carol sing-along.
The concert is free, but a donation of $5 per person and $10 per family would be appreciated. Refreshments will be provided at intermission.
The Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble is blessed this year by having no less than three conductors who will rotate directing duties throughout the concert. Evelyn Archer is principal bassoonist and conducted this concert last year. Ernest Hills plays trombone when not conducting, and comes from the University of California at Sacramento. Edward Restivo is the instrumental music teacher at Siuslaw High School and plays baritone sax when not leading a band.
The band is composed of about 35 professional and amateur musicians from the central Oregon coast and Willamette Valley, and it has provided concert band entertainment for more than two decades. The band plays several concerts per year throughout the region. Besides the Seasonal Celebration Concerts, these include s spring concert in Florence, Waldport’s Beachcomber Days, and a Labor Day performance in Yachats.
No auditions are required to join the band. Rehearsals are Monday nights throughout the year, alternately in Waldport and Florence. Most members are adults, but high school students are welcome to join. For further information, visit the group’s website at https://www.pcwindensemble.org.
As part of the band’s outreach program, they provide scholarships to local music students, mainly from Newport, Waldport and Siuslaw high schools. Persons interested in applying for a scholarship should contact the music teacher at their local school.
For further information, contact Eric Bigler, band secretary, at ebigler@peak.org
