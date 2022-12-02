community-band-concert

The Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble will present its annual Seasonal Celebration Concert on Dec. 3 at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw in Florence, and on Dec. 10 at the Yachats Commons, with both concerts beginning at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the Florence concert will benefit Food Share, and the Yachats concert will benefit South Lincoln Resources and Yachats Food Pantry.

The program will draw heavily on favorites of a season celebrated by Christian, Jewish, Solstice and Kwanzaa traditions. Featured are “Christmas Festival,” by Leroy Anderson; “Hanukah,” by Bill Arche; a concert band arrangement of the “Hallelujah Chorus;” “A Kwanzaa Celebration,” by John O”Reilly; and, of course, Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” There will also be opportunity for audience participation with a carol sing-along.

