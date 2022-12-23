Jeremy Burke finds his best photos when he’s not really looking for them. He always keeps his camera with him — whether it’s walking the dog, driving to work or taking his kids somewhere, it’s likely he’ll find a scenic image along the way.
His photo “Out of the Fog” is an example. With Yaquina Head Lighthouse peeking out of the fog near Moolack Beach, the image was captured when Burke was on his way to work.
Burke, publisher of News-Times and its special monthly publication, OC Waves, said he enjoys himself, whether it is running the twice-weekly newspaper or shooting 10,000 to 20,000 photos a month. And he doesn’t plan to slow down in either effort.
Burke has been a photographer for about 14 years. He said he was forced into learning to take pictures like most people in the newspaper business, who find they have to use a camera to do their job. He became serious about it six years ago.
“Photography has made a difference in my life,” he said.
As newsrooms were downsized and the job of staff photographer disappeared, Burke began taking photos to help out. He liked what that involved.
Now, in addition to his full-time job, Burke continues to shoot coastal photos that frequently appear on the pages of the News-Times.
“Newspaper work is a high-stress job, and it’s nice that I can create a good feeling for myself and others,” he said of his photography. “Taking photos for the paper forced me to be out in nature, and that’s been good for my mental wellness.”
Before Burke became part of the newspaper industry, he worked in restaurant management. He said he had not thought about photography as being part of his life, but the more digital photography advanced, the easier it was to get into that field. And in recent years he has become quite serious about being a fine-art photographer.
“I can create almost anything that I want, as large as I want,” he said. “And I really like that.”
While he’s basically self-taught, he has taken a lot of classes and worked closely with mentors. “I’ve put a couple of thousand hours into learning about it,” he said. “I didn’t just figure it out — I found the best people I could find as mentors and tried to glean information from them, and I took as many master photography classes as I could.”
Burke sees himself as both a publisher and a photographer, noting that living expenses are so high these days that people need a variety of skills. “And I’ve created something I love,” he said of his photography.
Burke was publisher of the News-Times for the first time from 2009-2012, then ran the company’s West Coast division until 2014. He returned to Newport as News-Times publisher in 2018. He is originally from Sonora, California, in the foothills of the Sierras.
“I love it here,” he said of the Oregon coast. “I like the people, and the coastline has some of the most beautiful scenery you can see. It surprises me every day.”
He describes his photography as situational. “I don’t plan most of my shots,” he said. “They’re more spur-of-the-moment.”
His main focus is nature, whether it’s wave action or the coastline’s iconic twisted shore pines, but he also photographs the U.S. Coast Guard and fishing boats. And there’s always the serendipitous photo he finds when least expected.
Currently his photos are on display at the Freed Gallery in Lincoln City as well as at the Lippman gallery inside the News-Times office in Newport.
Having a gallery in the lobby of the News-Times is different, Burke acknowledged. He views the gallery as a way to honor Burt and Bobbie Lippman and the mark they left on the arts community. “And secondly, I wanted a space for new artists, who usually don’t have the money to show their art,” Burke said.
He also sees it as a link from the newspaper to the local arts community, and said it “reinvigorates what we do for the community. It comes full circle, making the paper more visible.”
Next year he plans to host shows featuring local artists, and hopes to bring them in to demonstrate their art.
“People can come and view the art, and not be pressured to buy something,” he said. “It’s more like a public art viewing model, rather than a gallery. The artist doesn’t have to sell, and the visitor doesn’t have to buy.” And he’s pleased that more and more people are coming in and liking what they see.
Burke does most of the printing of his photos, whether on canvas or acrylic. While he does not print on metal himself, he uses a metallic paper for his limited edition prints, saying the color is “really fantastic with the metallic base paper.”
Burke said his photography business complements his work as a newspaper publisher, and each benefits the other.
“When I take a photo, I try to recreate for the viewer what my eyes are seeing,” Burke said. “I want the viewer to feel what I feel. I try to create the same thing I feel looking at the image, so you see the same thing I do. When you look at a photo on the wall, I want you to get a similar feeling as if you were there.”
He also keeps the photo true to reality. “I don’t move the landscape or manipulate the image,” he said. For example, in his photo of the supermoon rising at Yaquina Head, he used a long lens instead of manipulating the size of the moon. “This was one of the few photos I actually planned,” he said.
“I’m extremely serious about my art,” he added. “I can work on one photo for up to 15 hours – not manipulating content but making sure I got everything right.
“I’ve created something I love,” he concluded.
For more information and more images from Burke, visit exploreoregoncoast.com or reach him at jlburkephotos@gmail.com
