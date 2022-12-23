burke-supermoon-yaquina-head-lighthouse

Taken during a supermoon on an early clear morning, this photo is unique because it was shot at 700mm. Shooting the photo this way allowed the photographer to maintain the size of the moon in the background. The full version of this photo is on display in the Lippmann Gallery at the News-Times.

Jeremy Burke finds his best photos when he’s not really looking for them. He always keeps his camera with him — whether it’s walking the dog, driving to work or taking his kids somewhere, it’s likely he’ll find a scenic image along the way.

His photo “Out of the Fog” is an example. With Yaquina Head Lighthouse peeking out of the fog near Moolack Beach, the image was captured when Burke was on his way to work.

