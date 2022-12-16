The Central Coast Chorale is putting the final polish on its music for the upcoming holiday concert, “Winter Wonder, Celebrating the Season of Light.” The first half of the concert celebrates Kwanzaa, Chanukah, and Winter Solstice, and the second half features Christmas music.
Two upcoming performances are scheduled: Saturday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m., at Chapel by the Sea, 2125 SE Lee Ave., Lincoln City; and Sunday, Dec. 18, 4 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 227 NE 12th St., Newport. Concert admission is by donation, with $10 suggested.
The concert opens with an upbeat Swahili anthem, “Changamano; join together. Moja, moja; one by one.” Following selections move between hauntingly beautiful (“In December, Chanukah Prayer”) to festive (“Wassail Song”) and traditional (“Dark is the Silent Night”). Chorale favorite Eric Whitacre will be represented in his soaring piece, “Lux Aurumque.” The concert will conclude with a rousing traditional Nigerian Christmas song, “Betelehemu.” This upbeat crowd pleaser, sung in the Yoruba language, will be accompanied by local drum circle leaders Chandler and Sandra Davis performing on African drums.
The chorale’s mixed small ensemble, SoundWaves, will perform “Funky Dreidll,” a complex, upbeat piece in a straight funk style. “Winter Solstice Moon,” a lyrical piece inspired by Hopi sources, and a contemporary reworking of the 10th century Latin text “O Magnum Mysterium” will round out the SoundWaves portion of the concert.
Guests are invited to participate in a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds from the raffle will help restore the chorale’s accounts that were severely depleted during the closures necessitated by the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.