Judy Gibbons will speak at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday about the “Promise” annual holiday show on display at the Yaquina River Museum of Art in Toledo.

Art lovers and gallery goers are invited to check out Toledo First Weekend Art this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4.

The “Promise” annual holiday show continues at the Yaquina River Museum of Art, 151 NE Alder St., with a special event on Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m., featuring art talks by Judy Gibbons and Rev. Pauline Morrison. “Promise” is a celebratory exhibit featuring works of art from Latin America as well as art from East and Western Europe, which showcases the beauty of the holidays. Included with artworks from all over the world are works of iconography from U.S. and European-based creators, both antique and modern. For more information, visit yaquinarivermuseumofart.org.

