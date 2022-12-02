Art lovers and gallery goers are invited to check out Toledo First Weekend Art this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4.
The “Promise” annual holiday show continues at the Yaquina River Museum of Art, 151 NE Alder St., with a special event on Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m., featuring art talks by Judy Gibbons and Rev. Pauline Morrison. “Promise” is a celebratory exhibit featuring works of art from Latin America as well as art from East and Western Europe, which showcases the beauty of the holidays. Included with artworks from all over the world are works of iconography from U.S. and European-based creators, both antique and modern. For more information, visit yaquinarivermuseumofart.org.
Across the street from the museum, Michael Gibbons’ Signature Gallery, 140 NE Alder St., will be showing the late artist’s original works, including “Iris and Roses,” a vibrant piece painted en plein air in Arizona. Like many of Gibbons’ works, the artist featured subject matter that depicted nature among or despite the manmade. Michael Gibbons’ Signature Gallery is open both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit michaelgibbons.net.
Just up the street, Ivan Kelly Studio & Gallery, 207 E Graham St., will be open for the public to see the big game and maritime oil painter’s works. Included in his gallery are new pieces like “Surf Watching,” a dynamic painting showing Kelly’s ability to capture the glowing light of coastal landscapes. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. on First Weekend. For more information, visit ivankelly.com.
Down on Main Street, Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio will feature the works of many different artists. The gallery space, run by assemblage artist Janet Runger, always features new and exciting works for viewers to see.. Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio is located at 305 N Main St. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
As art lovers stroll along Main Street, they are also welcome to discover ART Toledo’s Phantom Galleries in three select locations. Phantom Galleries is an ART Toledo project that promotes available commercial building spaces on Main Street by exhibiting local art. For more information, visit ARTToledo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.