toledo-first-weekend-art

“Village Life in Colombia,” painted by Juan B. Toro in 1975, will be on display during the annual “Promise” holiday show at the Yaquina River Museum of Art. People can view this and other paintings during First Weekend Art this Saturday and Sunday.

Toledo celebrates its arts community this Saturday and Sunday with First Weekend Art, an opportunity to visit local galleries and studios and talk with the artists. 

Featured this First Weekend is the opening of the annual “Promise” holiday show at the Yaquina River Museum of Art. This celebratory exhibit features works of art from Latin America as well as art from East and Western Europe, which showcases the beauty of the holidays. Included are works of iconography from U.S. and European-based creators, both antique and modern.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.