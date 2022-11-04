“Village Life in Colombia,” painted by Juan B. Toro in 1975, will be on display during the annual “Promise” holiday show at the Yaquina River Museum of Art. People can view this and other paintings during First Weekend Art this Saturday and Sunday.
Toledo celebrates its arts community this Saturday and Sunday with First Weekend Art, an opportunity to visit local galleries and studios and talk with the artists.
Featured this First Weekend is the opening of the annual “Promise” holiday show at the Yaquina River Museum of Art. This celebratory exhibit features works of art from Latin America as well as art from East and Western Europe, which showcases the beauty of the holidays. Included are works of iconography from U.S. and European-based creators, both antique and modern.
One of the eye-catching features of the show is “Village Life in Colombia,” painted by Juan B. Toro in 1975, which was purchased by Judy Gibbons in the ’70s in Bogota at the annual benefit art show hosted by St. Alban’s Episcopal Church for patients hospitalized with Hansen’s Disease (more commonly known as leprosy). She never met the artist. Looking at this painting, one gets the sense of a South American Grandma Moses-style piece as Toro depicts figures ranging in size from giant to miniature going about their business in an active village.
See this work and more this weekend from noon to 4 p.m. The Yaquina River Museum of Art is located at 151 NE Alder St. For more information, visit www.yaquinarivermuseumofart.org.
Across the street, the Signature Gallery of the late Michael Gibbons will feature “Wistful Interlude,” a grandiose piece in its sheer scale at nearly 5 by 6 feet that features a vast field of poppies as Russian Old Believers tend to the field. The piece, painted in studio, consists of several references in a single scene. This is a meditative piece, leading the viewer’s eye from the women working in the field off into the sea of golden poppies to the sentinel-like barn in the distance. Michael Gibbons’ Signature Gallery, 140 NE Alder St., is open from noon to 4 p.m. this weekend.
On Main Street, Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio will feature the works of a number of artists. The gallery space, run by assemblage artist Janet Runger, always features new and exciting works for viewers to see. It is located at 305 N Main St. and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
