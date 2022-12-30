Theatre-West-camping-adventure

Theatre West in Lincoln City opens its newest production, “Camping with Henry and Tom,” on Thursday, Jan. 5. The three main characters are Thomas Edison (played by Patrick Kiernan), left, Henry Ford (played by John L. Jeans II), and President Warren Harding (played by Frank Ward). Visit theatrewest.com for more information.

An isolated Maryland campground is the setting for a four-man play that opens Jan. 5 at Theatre West in Lincoln City.

“Camping with Henry and Tom,” by Mark St. Germain, is the story of a 1921 camping trip taken by Henry Ford (played by John L. Jeans II), Thomas Edison (Patrick Kiernan) and President Warren Harding (Frank Ward). When a minor car accident strands the men with Harding’s Secret Service bodyguard (Scott Christianson), they try to pass the time in conversation while they await rescue. But heated debate and a series of gibes take over, poking fun at politics, romantic indiscretions and the good and bad sides of ambition.

