Theatre West in Lincoln City opens its newest production, “Camping with Henry and Tom,” on Thursday, Jan. 5. The three main characters are Thomas Edison (played by Patrick Kiernan), left, Henry Ford (played by John L. Jeans II), and President Warren Harding (played by Frank Ward). Visit theatrewest.com for more information.
An isolated Maryland campground is the setting for a four-man play that opens Jan. 5 at Theatre West in Lincoln City.
“Camping with Henry and Tom,” by Mark St. Germain, is the story of a 1921 camping trip taken by Henry Ford (played by John L. Jeans II), Thomas Edison (Patrick Kiernan) and President Warren Harding (Frank Ward). When a minor car accident strands the men with Harding’s Secret Service bodyguard (Scott Christianson), they try to pass the time in conversation while they await rescue. But heated debate and a series of gibes take over, poking fun at politics, romantic indiscretions and the good and bad sides of ambition.
“The play is not really political — it’s more into the personalities of the three main characters,” said Sandy Gruber, publicity director for Theatre West. “Ford and Edison are very strong personalities. When the men are out on their own, their personalities come into play.
“They had intended to escape civilization,” said T. Sean Prescott, who is making his debut as director with this play. “But what they couldn’t escape was each other. The play is an exploration of friendship, politics and leadership, a comedic and dramatic clash of two great minds and one great heart of the 20th century.”
“We don’t usually do historical plays,” said Gruber, who noted the play is based on an actual event. “This play is a fictionalized account of a real-life incident,” she said. “It will make you think about people and about the 1920s, and offers folksy charm and old-fashioned humor. It also is an interesting exploration of the human – flawed – side of these three figures.”
Gruber said the script draws upon documented quotes and biographies of the three main characters, whose private personas often differed from the exemplary personalities shown to the public.
“The only real facts are that these three men went camping and at some point, they left the others who had gone with them,” Prescott said. ”They weren’t gone for more than a couple of hours. This is what they likely talked about during that time.”
Prescott has been a strong advocate for staging the production and was eager to try his hand at directing. He said he read seven or eight plays before choosing “Camping with Henry and Tom.”
“Its content was very relevant to today,” Prescott said of the script. “And it has some really good dramatic and comedic moments. I think it works on the level of art and by making people question things that are relevant today. I really think the audience is going to enjoy it — both the very deep, dramatic scenes and also the comic relief.”
While directing is new to him, Prescott has been acting since he was 6, when he had a role in a church play. When he moved from Eugene to Lincoln City three years ago, he joined Theatre West and pursued the opportunity to direct. He got to know the company’s artistic director, Bonnie Ross, and she invited him to submit a proposal to the board for directing a play. And that’s what he did.
An accountant in his day job, Prescott said he hopes to remain in Lincoln City into retirement in 15 or 16 years, and stay active in Theatre West
“This play is a bit different from the norm,” he said. “Usually we do a romantic or zany comedy, but this one is a lot more dramatic. And it’s rare that we have an all-male cast.”
Prescott has acted in “The Cocktail Hour” and “Marjorie Prime” at Theatre West, as well as in a variety of productions at the Trek Theatre and at the Very Little Theatre, both in Eugene. He’s also worked at the box office, as an usher, and behind the scenes. And he’s done audio books, radio spots and short movies.
“I love getting on stage and hearing the applause,” he said sincerely. “That never goes away. The applause makes me happy.”
But he is having a great time directing.
“I enjoy sitting and watching the actors become their parts,” he said. “And I like the aspect of being in control. It’s a great feeling to be able to tell the actors my suggestions about how to do things.
“I want to pick a play each season and direct it,” he added.
Prescott is also pleased with the idea that the play portrays a real event. “There’s some harsh language, and the men are the products of their time,” he said
Both Gruber and Prescott said the cast is having a good time with the play. “I think the play will be a good change-up to what Theatre West usually does,” Gruber concluded.
As Theatre West moves away from COVID restrictions, it is reopening its snack bar for the first time since the pandemic. The play, which has a 15-minute intermission, offers open seating, on a first come, first served basis.
“That’s a great way to keep social distancing possible,” Gruber said.
“Theatre West is so happy to be up and running after the pandemic,” Gruber said. “We’re slowly getting our volunteers back. And we’re working hard to get online ticketing for our website, which we should have by the start of our next season.”
The play runs Jan. 5 through 28 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Theatre West is at 3536 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
For reservations, call Theatre West at 541-994-5663. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors age 60 and over, and $12 for students under age 12. Visit theatrewest.com for more information.
Coming up next at Theatre West will be “The Champagne Charlie Stakes in March, “A Night of Agatha Christie” in April, “The Dining Room” in May, and “Popcorn Falls” in August.
