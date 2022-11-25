Oregon Coast Sweet Adelines will be in full voice bringing joy to all parts of Lincoln County this holiday season. With COVID less threatening and vaccinations in place, this group has been preparing for a wonderful season of song for the last few months. They will be starting the songfest off with the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, including a fun sing-along with the people.
Their repertoire includes popular carols and Christian songs. Singing at care centers in the county has always been important to them, and this year they are adding parties and lighthouses in their schedule. The Newport 60+ Activity Center is sponsoring them for “Carols, Cookies and Cocoa,” which is open to the public on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. Guest appearing with the Oregon Coast Chorus will be Toledo sixth graders, under the direction of Sarah Gibbs.
The schedule of appearances includes:
• Friday, Nov. 25: Lincoln City Cultural Center, 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 26: Toledo Elks, 5:30 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 2: Newport City Hall, Christmas Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 3: Toledo Four Square Church, 5:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 4: Newport 60+ Activity Center, 2 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 9: Yachats, Sea Air 6 p.m., and Ladies Club, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 10: Yaquina Head Lighthouse, 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 11: Lincoln City, Lakeview Senior Living, 1:15 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 17: Depoe Bay, Whale Cove Community Center, 1:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 18: Newport, Ocean View Assisted Living, noon; South Beach Manor, 2:30 p.m., and Heceta Head Lighthouse, 5 p.m.
