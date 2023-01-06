Four days after his arrival in Lincoln County in 2009, John Bringetto began a 14-year stint as band director with the Lincoln Pops. That role has now come to an end, following his retirement at the band’s 2022 New Year’s Eve dance, but he won’t be putting his trumpet back in its case just yet.

“I’ll be filling in when the band needs an extra trumpet and will play the accordion occasionally,” he said. “But new band leader Matt White will do a great job.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.