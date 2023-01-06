Four days after his arrival in Lincoln County in 2009, John Bringetto began a 14-year stint as band director with the Lincoln Pops. That role has now come to an end, following his retirement at the band’s 2022 New Year’s Eve dance, but he won’t be putting his trumpet back in its case just yet.
“I’ll be filling in when the band needs an extra trumpet and will play the accordion occasionally,” he said. “But new band leader Matt White will do a great job.”
Bringetto and his wife, Amanda Berks, plan to hit the road in their travel trailer as often as they can. “I’m retiring because I would like to do more than just be a band director,” he said as he prepared for his final evening leading the group. “You can’t really travel and still make all the rehearsals.”
And while he and his wife have spent years sailing the world, they haven’t had the time to tour the U.S. interior, which is high on their list of things to do next.
Bringetto has already planned trips to California in the coming months, and expects to have opportunities to play his music during his future far-flung travels.
“My trumpet is the key to the city,” he said. “I can go into a bar with the trumpet on my back and be asked to play. I’ve done that in Panama, Colombia, and our last port of call, Brisbane, Australia. It’s a great way to meet people from all over the world.”
Bringetto began sailing the world in 1999. He came to Newport in 2006, sailing up from Panama to help out his aging father. He spent about nine months in Newport, during which time he met David Hutson, who was directing the Lincoln Pops.
His second sail to Newport came in 2009, after he accepted a job as band director at Newport High School. On Bringetto’s fourth day in town, Hutson asked him to take over the job of band director after illness left Hutson unable to continue.
The new year marks a big change for Bringetto’s wife as well. After 14 years, Berks is retiring from her roles as treasurer and publicity director for the band. Jane Mulholland will take on the duties of treasurer.
“(Amanda) does the lion’s share of the work,” Bringetto said. “(The band has) a music library of 1,170 tunes and keeps adding to it. She set that up and also typed up the set lists each week, with about 40 songs per set.”
Despite his extensive travel plans, Bringetto said he and his wife plan to keep their home in Seal Rock. “I love it here; I’m glad my parents moved here,” he said. “I’ve been to a lot of places in the world and really like it here. We’re not going to move.”
In addition to an occasional fill-in with the Lincoln Pops, Bringetto expects to continue playing in a duo with Joanne Shamey on congas at the Drift Inn in Yachats and Zurita in Newport, as well as in his trio, Cool Play, with Ted Swenson on bass and Matt White on keyboards, at Beachcrest Brewing Company in Gleneden Beach.
He will also play trumpet in the pit orchestra for “The Wizard of Oz,” opening Feb. 24 at the Newport Performing Arts Center and put on by Coastal Act Productions.
“That’s one of my favorite things to do,” he said.
“The Lincoln Pops band probably has one of the best groups of people that I know of — the best trombone, sax, trumpet and rhythm sections around, and four really good singers,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure for me to direct the band.”
Bringetto also noted proudly that many of the people in the band were his students at Newport High.
“The band really sounds good,” he said. “I’ll miss it but will still be involved. But right now I want to enjoy the fun part of the band while I can.”
Bringetto began playing music when he was 4-1/2. “My mother noticed that I’d bounce around to the radio, and bought me an accordion,” he recalled. He played his first gig in a club in his native Fresno, Calif., when he was 5 years old.
He began studying the trumpet in junior high, as he wanted to play an instrument in the school’s bands. “The accordion didn’t fit well with the bands, so I took trumpet lessons,” he said. In a few years, he had his own jazz group, and in high school played in school bands and musicals. And he would travel to Los Angeles to play jazz trumpet with the Stan Kenton Neophonic Orchestra.
Bringetto received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in performance and composition from Fresno State College, now the California State University, Fresno. He spent the first 10 years of his professional life in show bands on the road.
Bringetto will be missed. “John Bringetto may very well be the most interesting man in the world, but you wouldn’t know that unless you asked because he’s also one of the humblest people you’ll ever meet.” said Kevin Hohnbaum, who plays trombone in the band, is president of the Lincoln Pops board, and is its new publicity person.
“After an early career performing music on multiple instruments with scores of amazing artists around the country, Bringetto took a position operating massive construction equipment on San Francisco’s hilly roads,” Hohnbaum said. “This led to one of his biggest adventures — sailing around the globe for a decade, beginning in 1999, and marrying his sweetheart along the way.
“Bringetto has seen the Lincoln Pops through its most significant growth by being a constantly positive, encouraging and deeply loyal leader,” Hohnbaum added. “From his lyrical and poetic trumpet and flugelhorn solos to his frenetic and gallivanting accordion antics, he has shown himself to be truly one-in-a-million.”
The Lincoln Pops honored Bringetto at its New Year’s Eve dance with surprise gifts from the band and its board — both with a plaque and by framing photos of the band and of one of his favorite pieces of music. Berks was given flowers and the couple received a gift card to Tidal Raves. Some attendees also brought gifts.
Hohnbaum said the dance attracted close to 80 people, with “lots of dancing and great energy.
“We’re really going to miss John — both his playing and his leadership,” Hohnbaum concluded.
